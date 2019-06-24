On the Market ... Easton colonial near local farms

At the back of the house there is a large raised deck. At the back of the house there is a large raised deck. Photo: C.Saelens Photography Photo: C.Saelens Photography Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market ... Easton colonial near local farms 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Now that summer has arrived, the location of the newer gray colonial house at 785 Sport Hill Road takes on greater significance because it is so near to farms and recreational facilities.

It’s a great place year round but at this time of year the location in Easton Center puts this house within striking distance of many local farms. Several of them are on Sport Hill Road including Silverman’s Farm (apple orchard, pick-your-own, country market and gift shop), Sport Hill Farm (free-range eggs, non-GMO produce), and Sherwood Farm (produce, meat, eggs, and honey), the latter of which is “one of oldest family owned and operated farms in the United States” at almost 300 years old, according to its website.

The residents of this home can stop at any one of them, or others, for fresh produce, meat, and eggs on their way home from work and prepare a delicious meal in their spacious gourmet kitchen. Snow’s Farm and Maple Row Farm sell landscaping materials, including soil and mulch, to help keep the 1.1-acre level property in tip top shape.

There is no swimming pool or tennis court on the 3.15-acre level property, although it is large enough to accommodate both. Or, if they’d rather not have either on their own property they can take advantage of this home’s proximity to the Easton Racquet Club, which provides a number of activities. The members-only club features six Har-Tru tennis courts built with the latest HydroCourt technology, as well as two platform tennis courts for year-round play,” according to its website. The club also has a pool, bocce court, ping pong tables, a basketball and play area, and social events are held at the clubhouse. Only minutes away are several stables for horseback riding including Gold Rush Farms.

The house that originally stood on this property was torn down and totally rebuilt from the foundation up in 2016. The 5,790-square-foot house that now exists sits well back from the road behind a long stone wall. Stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to the long driveway that opens to a wide parking area and leads to the attached three-car garage. A slate path travels passed attractive landscaping of perennials and annuals to the covered front entrance.

The front door is flanked by decorative leaded glass sidelights and opens into the two-story foyer and a 10-room house that has an open floor plan on the main level. The formal living and dining rooms feature wainscoting on the lower walls. The eat-in chef’s kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances - including a six-burner range, quartz countertops, a center island/breakfast bar, and white ceramic subway tile backsplash. The kitchen is open to the informal dining space and the family room. Between the two there are sliding doors to the sizable raised deck. In the eat-in area there is a stone fireplace.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The spacious master suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet with organizers, and marble bath with a double vanity, large walk-in shower, and soaking tub.

Real Estate Listings

The full partially finished walk-out lower level has a fireplace.

This house enjoys a perfectly private setting while also having relatively easy access to several local towns including Monroe, Trumbull, and Fairfield. It is also only about 10 minutes from the Merritt Parkway.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Joseph Rohinsky or Kelly Higgins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Rohinsky at 203-501-3302 or joseph.rohinsky@coldwellbankermoves.com, and Higgins at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@colwellbankermoves.com.