On the Market: Easton colonial offers sophisticated country living, many amenities

The family room features a cathedral ceiling and a stone fireplace with a decoratively carved wood mantel, and it is open to the kitchen. The family room features a cathedral ceiling and a stone fireplace with a decoratively carved wood mantel, and it is open to the kitchen. Photo: Nathan Spotts Photo: Nathan Spotts Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Easton colonial offers sophisticated country living, many amenities 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Much of Fairfield County was agricultural at one time or another and, one by one, its municipalities embraced “crops” of houses rather than produce.

The town of Easton has managed to celebrate and preserve its agricultural heritage while also creating a community of sophisticated country living, as evidenced by the number of sizable colonial houses on its grand list. Among them is the yellow colonial house at 6 Lakeview Drive, which boasts nearly 5,000 square feet of living space within its nine rooms. The house, in the Lower Easton neighborhood, has a long list of amenities starting with its active solar energy.

It enjoys water views of Easton Reservoir that are unspoiled because this property has underground utilities. There is an in-ground swimming pool in the yard of this 2.58-acre level and sloping property. Its location puts this property within a convenient commuting distance of the town center, Sherwood Farm, Sport Hill Farm, and Easton Village Store. The Merritt Parkway is only about 1.5 miles away although, due to the current bridge repair on South Park Avenue, the most direct route at the moment is Sport Hill Road to Flat Rock Road to South Park Avenue, and then right on Lakeview Drive. The temporary inconvenience has a silver lining. It serves as a reminder that this house is close to two entrances to the Merritt Parkway; the one on South Park Avenue and the other on Sport Hill Road.

This 4,969-square-foot house was built in 1997 on a knoll. It was given an open floor plan, energy-efficient features, and disability features. The long paved driveway lined in Belgium block climbs to the attached under house three-car garage and a large parking area to accommodate a number of guests. The bricks in two walls are patterned, as if leaves were pressed into them, giving them an interesting visual appearance. A bluestone path, also lined in Belgium block, leads to the front entrance.

A wide brick and slate staircase climbs to the covered front porch where French doors, with decorative leaded glass windows, open into the two-story foyer. It features marble flooring and a gracefully curved staircase. Wide arched entryways provide access to various wings of the house; one into the formal living room, one into the family room, gourmet kitchen and dining room, and one into the sizable first floor master bedroom suite.

The living room is straight ahead and features a marble fireplace and dentil crown molding. The family room features a tall vaulted ceiling, dry bar with a marble counter and glass shelving, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a decoratively carved wood mantel. This room is open to the kitchen, which has a center island, granite counters, two built-in wine racks, pantry, high-end appliances, and floating cabinets with decorative columns that match those in the fireplace mantel. On the other side of the kitchen is the dining room, where there are sliding doors to the bluestone patio and yard. All three rooms are open, one to the other, and have two-story windows and an interior balcony.

In the master suite there is a tall vaulted ceiling, sliding doors to the patio and yard, and a private marble bath. There is one other en suite bedroom on the main level. The other two bedrooms are on the second floor as is the wide landing that creates the interior balcony and serves as a reading area with a built-in bookshelf.

The full, partially finished basement has room for an exercise area, play or game room and a media room.

There will be an open house on Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jennifer Lockwood of Jennifer Lockwood Homes and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-6870 or Jennifer.lockwood@cbmoves.com.