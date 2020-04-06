On the Market: Easton colonial offers quiet country setting, convenience

The chef’s kitchen features a two-tiered center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, pine cabinets, a dry bar area with a beverage refrigerator and built-in wine rack, and high-end appliances. The chef’s kitchen features a two-tiered center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, pine cabinets, a dry bar area with a beverage refrigerator and built-in wine rack, and high-end appliances. Photo: Brian Zuleta Photo: Brian Zuleta Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Easton colonial offers quiet country setting, convenience 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Easton is known for its overflowing abundance of working farms, and in just a few months from now a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables will be available for purchase and pick-your own.

The owners of the cream-colored colonial house with black shutters at 345 Rock House Road can pick vegetables and herbs from their own garden and augment from the many local farms. Gardening is not the only hobby that can occupy their time. This 3.03-acre level and gently sloping property also features a tennis court with a basketball hoop, and a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool.

When sporting and recreational activities are done for the day, there is the covered front porch or the patio on which to sit, relax, and take in the quiet country setting in the Sport Hill neighborhood in the northern reaches of town, or sit under the pergola laden with wisteria vines. Peaceful though it may be, this property is also convenient. It is only minutes to the Village Store, several local farms, biking trails, the Easton Reservoir, and local public schools. Only 15 minutes away is the Merritt Parkway, shopping and restaurants in neighboring Fairfield, Westport, and Monroe.

A long driveway leads up to the 5,401-square-foot house, past the generous, manicured front lawn. The front door is framed by decorative leaded glass sidelights and it opens into the foyer, which has a ceramic tile floor. French doors with decorative leaded glass panes open into the living room, which features the first of the home’s two fireplaces, its mantel decorated with dentil molding. The sizable dining room has chair railing and a large picture window looking over the attractive backyard.

The kitchen was designed with a chef and entertaining in mind. It features a two-tiered center island with a breakfast bar for three, granite counters, pine cabinets, a dry bar area with a beverage refrigerator and built-in wine rack, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen adjoins a casual dining area and family room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that includes wood storage. This space also has sliding doors to the patio, the pool area and the backyard, and so does the sun room, which also has a vaulted and beamed ceiling.

On the main living level there is also a large family room and an office. The first floor full bath and laundry room come in handy because of the pool. No need to walk through the house with wet bathing suits and towels.

Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms including the master suite, which has a sitting area, a custom bath, and French doors to a private, Juliet-style balcony.

Real Estate Listings

The full partially finished walk-out basement augments the exterior amenities. It has a game or recreation room with a wood stove, a sitting area, and a potential summer kitchen.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact John Hackett of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-543-2697 or john.hackett@raveis.com.