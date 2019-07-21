On the Market: Easton colonial with a nod to earlier times

EASTON — At first glance, the gray colonial house at 45 Kellers Farm Road looks like a vintage structure that was built for a family of generations past.

More careful inspection reveals a masterpiece of modern construction containing modern amenities while it gives a nod to earlier times. The reproduction colonial was built by the Tallman Builders in 1986 on the former site of the Holly Rock Farm, land that for many years was owned and farmed by Easton’s notable Keller family. It is one of eight reproduction houses on Kellers Farm Road in the Easton Center neighborhood. “There is not another street like it in Easton,” one of the homeowners said.

“Special care was given this reproduction. There are wide pine floor boards, finish work is all hand-made and bullseye glass in the (front) door is from New Hampshire. The molding around the front entry was carved by a carver who works for the National Historic Register,” according to information from the Easton Historical Society. The printed material also says an herb garden on the property was designed and planted by Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens, and it was featured in a book titled “Kitchen Herbs” written by Sal Gilbertie.

This house is located on a cul-de-sac across from Gilbertie’s Herb Gardens, a fourth generation farm and the largest herb plant grower on the East Coast, according to its website. Gilbertie’s, which also has an herb and garden center in Westport, grows its plants organically. One of the two current owners of the reproduction house is an avid gardener and has established beautiful perennial flower gardens, and fenced vegetable gardens that are abundant in their yield. “From now until November we don’t have to buy any vegetables,” one of the owners said. The property of just over three long, level and sloping acres has two peach trees, and blueberry, raspberry, strawberry and blackberry bushes.

Among the attractive landscaping and gardens there are specimen trees including a “long-standing” English oak and dogwood.

There is one level acre and two sloping acres that lead down to a stream. Because of the configuration of the property “you get peace and quiet yet you’re still close to neighbors,” one owner said.

At the end of this cul-de-sac, easy walking distance from this house, there are 34 protected acres managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. Randall’s Farm Preserve is a former dairy farm operated by the Randall family. This preserve includes open meadows, fields, forested wetlands and hardwood forest that can also be accessed from Sport Hill Road.

The residence is referred to as the Matthew Sherwood House, even though he died about 1715 and, therefore, never lived there. However, “It was Matthew Sherwood, our third generation, who purchased the “Long Lots” property in northern Fairfield (now Easton) in 1670,” according to the website for the nearby Sherwood Farm, one of Easton’s many existing working farms.

The 5,043-square-foot house features a wood shingle gambrel roof and sits behind a gray picket fence and the property is accessed from the semi-circular driveway. The beautiful view of the house and its landscaping is unobstructed by utility poles and wires. This street has underground utilities. It also has gas lines, which are usually unavailable in rural settings, so this house has a natural gas heating system.

Enter this classic center hall home to find there are four finished floors, four fireplaces with hand-carved mantles, deep crown moldings and mill work, 12-over-12 double-hung windows, and refinished wide plank wood floors with antique nails. There are tall ceilings throughout, including on the third floor. Recent updates include a freshly painted exterior and extensive interior painting. The formal living room has a fireplace, wet bar, and French doors to a raised deck. Between the living room and office there is a wet bar with a brass sink.

French doors in the family room also lead to the deck. This room also has a fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and built-in bookshelves. The formal dining room is open to the eat-in kitchen, which has butternut wood cabinetry and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Jenn-Air cooktop, new Bosch dishwasher, and Thermador Thermatron II double wall ovens. The laundry room has a set tub, and the mudroom … A covered walkway leads to the garage.

The second floor contains four bedrooms. The master suite has built-in bookshelves, a walk-in closet, and private bath with a double whirlpool ThermaSol tub. On the third floor there are three rooms with flexible use.

The finished walk-out lower level features a 1,000-square-foot game room with a brick fireplace, media area, and sophisticated phone system with five lines. There is also a playroom, full bath, and sliding doors to the yard.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Pam Toner of Houlihan Lawrence at 917-319-1580 or ptoner@houlihanlawrence.com.