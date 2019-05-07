On the Market: Easton colonial with small-town charm

EASTON — Travel down Asmara Way in Lower Easton and you can almost see Sheriff Andy Griffith walking down the street with his son Opie, fishing pole in hand, and hear the familiar whistled theme of the popular 1960’s “The Andy Griffith Show.” This is a neighborly, unpretentious street that, like Mayberry, is “a place where we all want to visit, and some want to live.” That’s the way Mayberry is characterized on the IMDb website.

The owners of the light gray colonial house with black shutters at 50 Asmara Way in the Lower Easton community have loved their neighborhood, their town, and their home for 12 years and hope the next owners will enjoy the block parties, Halloween parties, and lemonade stands as much as they have. They said that neighborhood closeness extends well beyond their street to the town itself and in particular the Easton Public Library, which they likened to the Cheers bar in Boston, also of episodic television fame. “We love the library. Everybody knows your name,” one of the owners said, and often the librarians greet residents by name.

“It’s small town personified. It’s charming,” they said, ticking off the local attractions. There’s the annual four-day Easton Fireman’s Carnival, the bonfire on Halloween, Memorial Day Parade, and the many working farms with fresh eggs and produce and pick-your-own apples. But it’s not just like living in Mayberry. It’s almost like living in Fairfield as well according to the owners, who appreciate this home’s proximity to the Merritt Parkway less than a mile away. They said it gives them the benefit of living in rural Easton and the convenience of Fairfield. “It’s a very happy medium. When I first moved here I thought I was in the middle of nowhere but realized it was closer to everything than I expected,” one owner said.

Asmara Way is not well traveled, except by its residents. Because the semi-circular street is not a through street it feels more like a cul-de-sac where children can safely ride their bikes. Should the next owners of this eight-room house have children they will delight in the fact that the bus driver for Samuel Staples Elementary School stops at each driveway on the street. This driveway leads to the top of a knoll where the 2,474-sqare-foot house sits. If more room is necessary there are another 1,332 square feet of possibilities in the unfinished basement.

The house was built in 1972 and it sits on a level and gently sloping property of just under one acre with a flat backyard. Its privacy is ensured by the scrim of trees that surrounds the yard, which is ideal for entertaining. It has a slate patio with a stone sitting wall and a retractable awning. Sliding doors from the family room access this patio. Along the street the front of the property is bordered by a fieldstone wall. A large rock outcropping in front of the house is adorned in attractive landscaping including several perennial plantings. The house is oriented in such a way that it enjoys double exposure giving it natural light from sunrise to sunset.

From the attached, over-sized two-car garage the breezeway leads to casual and formal front entrances. Inside, there is a wide entranceway between the formal living and dining rooms. The eat-in kitchen will delight those who love to cook. It features Thermador double wall convection oven and warming drawer, an electric Dacor cooktop, new Bosch dishwasher, ample cabinetry, and two ingenious pull-out lazy Susans. Between the kitchen and dining room there is a pass-through that the family calls the “dive-through window.” In the family room there is a vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace contained in a floor-to-ceiling brick wall.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. There is a convenient powder room and laundry room on the first floor, although a second floor hall closet is large enough to convert into a laundry room.

There is an 8,000-watt portable generator with professional electric installation servicing most of the home

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Fiona Porter of Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-434-0493 or fp0620@gmail.com.