On the Market: Easton contemporary colonial for indoor, outdoor living

The kitchen has a large eat-in area.

EASTON — The welcomed warm temperatures have people spending more time outdoors on their patios and in their swimming pools. And that’s all fine until next fall, when the weather chases people out of their pools and back indoors.

The tan-colored cedar wood contemporary colonial house at 20 Gregory Farms Road invites indoor-outdoor living with its many sliding doors to the large deck, and its owners can continue their summertime lifestyle throughout the year. This house features a 2,300-square-foot addition with a 40-foot heated indoor Gunite swimming pool and spa.

This three-story pool enclosure also features a high vaulted ceiling, a circular staircase up to the interior balcony, skylights, extensive lighting including three 72-light chandeliers, a full bath with a steam room shower and its own laundry. The current owners have a large rounded area set up as an exercise room. Walls of windows look out to the very private woodland setting and sliding doors access the yard.

The entertainment value of this space is enhanced by an enclosed room that looks over the pool. This downstairs lounge has a door to the pool and features an area for casual dining or card game play, and a bar service area. “A complete four season retreat you can call home,” according to the listing agent. This private retreat sits on a 2.56-acre largely level property at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Lower Easton neighborhood, only minutes from the Merritt Parkway.

“With some updating and sweat equity, this property will make an absolutely stunning dream home,” the agent said, and she’s right on target. The house was built in 1982 and it is perfectly livable as it is but it will be even better with some updating, particularly of the some rooms, the baths, and the kitchen. Although, the configuration of the kitchen is ideal for day-to-day living and especially for entertaining. There is a two-tiered center island that looks like a command center in a futuristic movie. It faces into the living room so that the person or people preparing food can still engage in conversation and see what’s going on. The kitchen has a large casual dining area and a wet bar.

Cross a bridge over a babbling brook and travel up the circular driveway to the sprawling 6,814-square-foot house. That number includes the square footage of the pool wing, and 1,000 square feet of that is dedicated to the second floor master bedroom suite, which features a large dressing room with multiple mirrored doors to closets, a Jacuzzi, and sliding doors to a private balcony/deck. The master is the only room on the second floor giving it maximum privacy. There are two staircases to access it.

In front of the house there is a wide stone path to the front door that diverges and leads to a stone staircase to one section of the large front lawn. The front door opens into the two-story entrance foyer, revealing spacious rooms, an open floor plan and tall vaulted ceilings, including in the dining room, where there are several skylights. Take two steps down into the spacious living room, which features the home’s only fireplace, a parquet floor, wood paneled walls installed on the bias, track lighting, a skylight, and a circular staircase up the an interior balcony that serves as a reading nook off the master suite.

The living room is so large that it has two distinctive sitting areas, and also has sliding doors to a large wood deck with a grilling area. A first floor en suite guest bedroom has sliding doors to this same deck. It could serve as an in-law or au pair suite. Another bedroom on this level is currently used as an office. It has built-in bookshelves. Accessed from the living room and the kitchen is a good size sunroom.

The lower level has two of the home’s six bedrooms, and a shared full bath separate from the full bath for the pool. In an unfinished section of the lower level there is a large workshop and lots of storage.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Lisa Henderson of Realty by Design at 203-909-6615 or Lisa@realtybydesignllc.com.