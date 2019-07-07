On the Market: Easton contemporary promotes indoor-outdoor living

This house has three bedrooms including a large first floor master bedroom suite. This house has three bedrooms including a large first floor master bedroom suite. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Easton contemporary promotes indoor-outdoor living 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

EASTON — The backyard of the brown contemporary house with burgundy trim at 11 Gregory Farm Road is an attractive haven. The private woodland setting in the Lower Easton area features a freeform heated in-ground swimming pool with a granite patio.

This one-acre level and partially fenced property also contains two raised wood decks with built-in benches for al fresco dining, entertaining, or simply for relaxing and enjoying the sounds of song birds. Regardless of what its residents prefer, this house encourages indoor-outdoor living. Large windows provide views of the surroundings, in effect bringing the outdoors inside. The decks are accessible from sliding doors in the spacious living room and from the breakfast room off the kitchen.

Landscape lighting illuminates several tall trees and highlights the many perennials on the property, which is inviting from the top of the driveway. The wooden post on which the mailbox rests at the street is covered with clematis vines, its profusion of purple flowers in full bloom this time of year.

The house was built in 1981 and it is set back from the road under a canopy of deciduous trees near the end of a cul-de-sac. “We are so private because it’s a cul-de-sac. We’re so fortunate in that respect,” the homeowner said. Yet, this house is very convenient to the Merritt Parkway only one mile and about three minutes away.

From the driveway and attached two-car garage there is a slate path lined in Belgium block to the recessed front entrance. Inside, the house features nine rooms and 2,768 square feet of living space on three finished levels. The multi-paneled front is bordered by one long sidelight and opens into the two-story foyer, from which there is access to the first floor master suite wing, the kitchen and dining areas at the opposite end of the house, and the living room straight ahead. Off the foyer there is a wide space that is ideal for large houseplants or a sculpture.

Step down into the living room, which has a floor-to-ceiling gray brick wall containing a fireplace. Take two steps up into the dining room, which has an entryway into the kitchen. It has a patterned ceramic tile floor, rustic wood cabinets that suit the setting, a Jenn-Air range top, wall ovens, and a peninsular counter that separate the preparation part of the kitchen from the breakfast room. The foyer and kitchen have a ceramic tile floor in the foyer. The rest of the house has hardwood flooring.

The master suite has a wall of closets with mirrored doors and a private bath. On the second floor, a loft-like space forms an interior balcony that looks down to the foyer and into the living room. This space serves as the family room and it has a fireplace. There are three more rooms on this level. Two of them currently serve as bedrooms and the third as an office, however, it could be a bedroom if needed.

Real Estate Listings

In the full partially finished lower level there are saloon-style doors to a large storage area with built-in shelves. On this level there is an exercise area and a room that could be an office or media space. It could be converted into a tasting room. There is already a built-in wine rack in one wall. One other space on this level has a dry bar area and could be a game room.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Lisa Hartmann of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-858-9126 or lhartmann@wpsir.com.