On the Market: Easton estate 'hosted many celebrated musical artists of our generation'

EASTON — The town of Easton boasts almost two dozen working farms providing everything from fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, locally produced honey, and equine services to Christmas trees, perennials, and rare orchids.
Its farmland is vast, as would be expected in an agricultural community. Less known is that one-third of the town’s land is forever preserved, according to Easton’s website, www.eastonct.gov., and something to celebrate on Earth Day this week. Large parcels are not exclusive to farmland, though. The property at 505 Sport Hill Road in Lower Easton comprises 19.23 acres. And, while this gated property could accommodate horses and gardens of veggies and fruits, it is more resort-like than agrarian.