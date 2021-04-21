On the Market: Easton estate 'hosted many celebrated musical artists of our generation'

EASTON — The town of Easton boasts almost two dozen working farms providing everything from fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, locally produced honey, and equine services to Christmas trees, perennials, and rare orchids.

Its farmland is vast, as would be expected in an agricultural community. Less known is that one-third of the town’s land is forever preserved, according to Easton’s website, www.eastonct.gov., and something to celebrate on Earth Day this week. Large parcels are not exclusive to farmland, though. The property at 505 Sport Hill Road in Lower Easton comprises 19.23 acres. And, while this gated property could accommodate horses and gardens of veggies and fruits, it is more resort-like than agrarian.

The large parcel, which could possibly be subdivided according to its co-listing agents, features a striking wood, stone and stucco European chateau; a 1,909-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath guest house; and an attached but separate professional recording studio. The agents said this estate “has hosted many celebrated musical artists of our generation, and the rolling lawns beside it have served as the backdrop for a multitude of notable concert performances as well as music and art festivals.”

“Sprouting” up from the ground of this property are a Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, and a lighted tennis court. “A tranquil garden with a fountain leads to the gorgeous pool area,” the agents said. Attached and detached garages has a total of eight vehicle bays, ideal for the car collector.

The 14-room main house is “architectural significant,” they said, adding that the 8,191-square-foot house “is perched on its magnificent hilltop, and surrounded by pastoral New England scenery (with) panoramic views, clear to the Long Island Sound and the Manhattan skyline.” It also features “large scale gathering spaces (to) enjoy magnificent sunsets,” including open and covered terraces.

Metal gates flanked by stacked stone pillars open to the long driveway that leads to the main house, which was built in 1948. In front of the entrance is a stone patio and a pergola that frames the front door. It opens into a wide foyer with fluted columns and pilasters and beyond that into the cavernous living room. It has a beamed cathedral ceiling, a fireplace, paneled walls, built-in window seats, and several doors to the open patio and pool.

In the formal dining room there is a coffered ceiling and a door to the patio. The stylishly paneled office or study features a fireplace and built-in shelving. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has ample counter space, under-cabinet lighting, high-end appliances, and a breakfast room with walls of windows.

The master bedroom suite has a fireplace, cedar closet, large picture window, and a door to a private balcony/deck. Dentil crown molding encircles the room. There are two more bedrooms and a game room on the main level.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: European chateau ADDRESS: 505 Sport Hill Road, Easton PRICE: $1,995,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 19.23-acre level and gently sloping property (may be subdividable), gated estate, Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, covered and open patios, lighted tennis court, exterior lighting, attached but separate professional recording studio, attached and detached collector's garages totaling eight vehicle bays, three-bedroom guest house, theater/media room, professionally landscaped, garden with a fountain, porch, balconies, walking distance to Silverman's Farm, close to Aspetuck Land Trust (Randall's Farm Preserve) protected open space; only minutes to the local village market/deli, center of Easton, and public schools; only about five minutes to the Merritt Parkway, pre-wired for cable, in-law or au pair suite, four fireplaces, slate roof, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, circular driveway, private well, septic system, full partially finished walk-out basement, attic, stone wall, five bedrooms, nine full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $1,613,010 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $50,003 See More Collapse

On the lower level there is a great room with a fireplace and a full bath.

