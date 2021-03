EASTON — Motorists traveling down Judd Road in Easton will notice the white mailbox marking the entrance to the driveway at 520 Judd Road is decorated with an eye-catching contemporary sculpture.

That work of art hints at what is found at the end of the long driveway. The beige contemporary raised ranch house sits high on a hill, visually appealing in its unusual diagonal wood siding.

The house was built in 1989 on a 3.68-acre level and sloping property; its secluded woodland setting offering privacy and quietude. The listing agent, Gayle Worthington, refers to it as “a sanctuary in the woods, a sophisticated home on a spectacular hill … both a gracious family home and serene getaway.”

And yet, this property is only minutes from the center of Monroe and its many shops and restaurants along Route 25. Minutes away in the opposite direction, down Stepney Road (Route 59), there are a number of working farms. As summer months approach those farms will be quite welcomed. Nothing like fresh-picked produce, and nothing like the convenience of stopping at a local farm to buy that produce on the way home from work. Of course, with almost four acres of property there is plenty of room for a vegetable garden right in this backyard.

Additionally, Worthington said, “The backyard features beautiful gardens and an extensive irrigation system, which also waters front planters along the driveway.” This property is set up to encourage indoor-outdoor living. There are several front and rear tiered wood decks that combine to create 700-plus square feet of exterior “living” and entertaining space.

Inside, the main level features 1,850 square feet and the finished walk-out lower level has another 973 square feet for a total of 2,823 square feet. That includes a two-story entrance foyer with a clerestory window above the front door, tall vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a versatile floor plan that allows for what Worthington calls “multiple Zoom-room and work/study-from-home locations.

In the spacious great room there is a floor-to-ceiling white brick fireplace and a door to a balcony. The dining room features a wall of mirrored cabinet storage for culinary ware and sliding doors to another balcony or deck. Also on this main level is the open concept kitchen and three of the home’s four bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite runs front to back and features a vaulted ceiling, skylight, access to a private balcony, a walk-in-closet and a recently updated full bath. One of the other bedrooms has a large, decorative stained glass window.

The lower level has a potential in-law suite. Currently, this space has a family room with a kitchenette, a full bath, and an atrium door that leads to private seating area. Also on this level, the office could be used as the fourth bedroom if necessary.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Contemporary, Raised Ranch ADDRESS: 520 Judd Road, Easton PRICE: $525,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 3.68-acre level, sloping and wooded parcel; front and rear tiered wood decks, garden area, exterior lighting, extensive irrigation system, balconies, only minutes to the center of Monroe, proximity to local farms, versatile floor plan, one large clerestory window, one fireplace, stone wall, wired for generator, outdoor shed, attached under house two-car garage, skylights, baseboard oil heat, full finished walk-out basement, lower level laundry room, septic system, bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOL: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $344,660 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $10,377 See More Collapse

For more information, or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Gayle Worthington of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-521-4304 or Gayle.Worthington@raveis.com.