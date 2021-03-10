On the Market: Easton home blends Mediterranean flair with modern amenities

EASTON — Various gardening websites identify rosa rubiginosa as a wild rose with fragrant leaves and flowers native to Europe and parts of Asia. It is also known as sweet brier (sometimes spelled briar) and as eglantine, which Shakespeare wove into the words of Oberon in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“With sweet musk-roses and with eglantine:

There sleeps Titania sometime of the night,

Lull’d in these flowers with dances and delight.”

Prospective buyers are likely to be lulled by the ranch-style house with a Mediterranean flair at 3 Sweetbrier Trail in Easton, and perhaps, once it is theirs, they can honor the street name by planting roses on this level, corner lot of 3.05 acres.

It’s difficult to tell this time of year with snow still on the ground, but this property is professionally landscaped and roses would augment the shrubbery and perennials already in place. And the pale pink blossoms of rosa rubiginosa would stand out against the white of this home’s wood exterior.

This style of home “features unique European design mixed with modern day amenities,” according to the listing agent, Kelly Higgins. It was built in 1983 with rustic beams, arched windows and doorways, and an open floor plan. “Every detail of this home was handcrafted to the owner’s specs, and attention to detail can be seen in every room,” she said.

Red brick borders the tall arched windows on the exterior and the brick work continues inside. One large wall in the kitchen is comprised of brick with an archway to a fireplace. Red brick is repeated on the floor of the large sunroom and there is antiqued brick in a portion of the wall in the partially finished walk-out basement. There is even a brick wall outside, as well as a stacked stone wall.

There is 3,889 square feet of living and entertaining space inside with nine rooms and four bedrooms.

The sizable combination living and dining room features a cathedral ceiling with a length-wise exposed beam, a terra cotta tile floor and two steps down from one area into the other. In addition to a cathedral ceiling the cavernous sunroom has skylights, a floor-to-ceiling wall of multiple square panes, and sliding doors to the deck. Sliding doors also access the deck from the family room. This room features a textured cathedral ceiling, a wood wall, skylights and a nearly floor-to-ceiling arched stained glass window. One area of this room features built-ins, making it suitable as a home office.

The spacious eat-in kitchen also features a cathedral ceiling and a number of exposed beams that look as if they have been reclaimed from a structure of an earlier vintage. There is a center island with a beverage refrigerator, ample counter space, a wall of floor-to-ceiling ceramic tile. The preparation kitchen area has a red brick floor in a herringbone pattern. The flooring in the eat-in area comprises random-width hardwood. On one wall there are sliding doors to the deck and on the other there are three sets of arched French doors with stained glass depicting vines and flowers.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Mediterranean ADDRESS: 3 Sweetbrier Trail, Easton PRICE: $650,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 3.05-acre level and lightly wooded property, corner lot, swimming pool, over-sized pool deck, awnings, enclosed porch, professionally landscaped; close to horseback riding stable, the Easton Racquet Club, and the center of town; one fireplace, skylights, large stained glass window, cedar closet, sauna, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, partial partially finished walk-out basement, wood shingle roof, gym with mirrored wall, attached two-car garage, stone wall, private well, septic system, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $451,330 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $13,991 See More Collapse

The master bedroom suite boasts a tall vaulted ceilings with skylights, and a private marble bath with a jetted tub.

On the lower level there is a sauna, an exercise room with a mirrored wall and ample flexible space for several purposes including another office and a media room.

The house sits in the upper Sport Hill neighborhood close to a horseback riding stable and the Easton Racquet Club. Easy access to Stepney Road (Route 59) provide a direct route into the center of Monroe. Route 59 traveling south brings motorists past several of Easton’s many working farms including Silverman’s and Sherwood. And the Merritt Parkway is just a little farther south.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Joseph Rohinsky of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-501-3302 or joseph.rohinsky@coldwellbankermoves.com.