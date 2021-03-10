On the Market: Easton home blends Mediterranean flair with modern amenities Meg Barone March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 11:12 a.m.
Mediterranean-inspired ranch house at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Pool deck at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton, one of two decks.
Sauna at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Combination living and dining room at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Large sunroom at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Eat-in kitchen with fireplace at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Kitchen with arched French doors of stained glass at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Tall stained glass window in the family room at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Master bedroom suite at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
Marble master bath at 3 Sweetbriar Trail, Easton.
EASTON — Various gardening websites identify rosa rubiginosa as a wild rose with fragrant leaves and flowers native to Europe and parts of Asia. It is also known as sweet brier (sometimes spelled briar) and as eglantine, which Shakespeare wove into the words of Oberon in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“With sweet musk-roses and with eglantine: