The renovated blue colonial Victorian house at 131 Sport Hill Road is an Easton landmark, built in 1875 for Edwin Godfrey. It was later the home of Samuel P. Senior.

EASTON — “Old world charm meets modern-day sophistication in this stunning Victorian,” according to the listing agent for the renovated blue colonial Victorian house at 131 Sport Hill Road in the Lower Easton neighborhood.

The old world charm comes from the home’s construction, which began in 1875 and concluded a year later. It was built for Edwin Godfrey and, according to the Easton Historical Society website, it was “Later Tersana Farm owned by Samuel P. Senior.”

The modern-day sophistication comes in the form of the home’s many modern features and conveniences. The 1.3-acre level and lightly wooded property has a 28,000-gallon heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, hot tub, and flagstone patio with stone sitting wall — things its 19th century denizens could not even fathom.

This house also has a new air conditioning system, a new heating system, natural gas from the street, and the updated kitchen features new quartz counters and a new gas cooktop and range.

A Sept. 14, 2019, article in the Fairfield Citizen says “In addition to The Great Reservoirs created under the leadership of grandfather Samuel P. Senior, president and chairman of Bridgeport Hydraulic from 1920-1955, Senior family contributions to Easton have included Tersana Farms (the 180 acres that comprise much of the southern part of Easton today), the Adams Schoolhouse, and the founding of the Easton Garden Club and the Easton Historical Society.” The prominence and contributions of the Senior family make this graceful Victorian “lady” a town landmark, although her beauty is not immediately apparent. The house is hidden behind a stand of mature trees along the road.

The historical society website contains an early photograph of this house, which then was white. The covered front porch, decorative columns, and French doors depicted in that photo are still intact, although the shutters on the front facade no longer exist.

Few people use the front doors to enter the home anymore. More often than not they access this 12-room, 4,600-square-foot house from the wrap-around covered porch of the side entrance. To do so they must walk from the driveway with ample parking places, down a stone path and over two large granite grist wheels, perhaps from the farm that was once occupied this property.

Inside, there is “impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail (in) every corner of this beautiful home. ... Three fireplaces are strategically placed to add warmth and ambiance to this amazing home,” the agent said. It has a surprisingly open concept floor plan for a house of this vintage.

The rooms are spacious and the ceilings tall, particularly in the two-story family room, which also features a fireplace, interior balcony, and six sets of French doors, all of which open to the wrap-around porch. Three of them open to the rear portion of the porch looking over the pool. This section of the porch also has a romantic and relaxing swing seat for two.

The family room is open to the chef’s kitchen at the heart of the home. It has ample quartz countertops, decorative ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including a natural gas cooktop, double wall ovens and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. A column in the kitchen and another at the top of the staircase on the second floor resemble the ones on the porches.

The banquet-sized formal dining room is perfect for family holidays and for hosting gatherings of friends when social distancing mandates are relaxed. To get an idea of its size the current dining room table can accommodate 14 guests and there is still enough room for the grand piano at one end of the room and more space at the other. The dining room also has a built-in china cabinet and a door to a large porch. In the equally large formal living room there is a fireplace with a decorative tile surround. This room is currently used as a billiard room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Updated Antique Victorian ADDRESS: 131 Sport Hill Road, Easton PRICE: $929,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 1.3-acre level and lightly wooded property, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, hot tub, flagstone patio, garden area, exterior lighting, open concept floor plan, covered front porch, covered rear porch; wrap-around covered front, side and back porch; refinished hardwood floors throughout, only one minutes to the Merritt Parkway, short drive to Black Rock Turnpike for shopping and dining, easy commute to the Town Center, three fireplaces, central air conditioning, oil heat, natural gas-fueled water heater, detached two-car garage with loft equipped with running water and electricity, attic, full unfinished basement with root cellar, public water connection, septic system, stone walls, four bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $436,170 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $13,521

The house has four bedrooms, and a large finished attic with exposed trestle beams that could be converted into a large master suite. This flexible space could also be a game or play or recreation room. Additional usable space exists above the detached two-car garage. Its expansive loft is equipped with running water and electricity — “Perfect for an art studio, game room, home office, or additional storage space,” the agent said.

This house is conveniently located close to all amenities with easy access to the Merritt Parkway, and it’s just a short car ride to the center of town, public library, schools and farms.

There will be an open house on Sept. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Don’t forget your mask.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Benjamin D. Howell of Higgins Group Real Estate at 917-837-9328 or benjamin@yourctagent.com.