EASTON — Geoffrey Chaucer used poetry and prose to craft his classic “The Canterbury Tales,” written about 600 years ago but still enjoyed today.

The colonial house at 8 Canterbury Lane in Easton was designed and constructed in 2000 with an architectural poetry and prose that combine to create what the listing agent calls a “casually elegant colonial with today’s fresh look on a beautiful cul-de-sac of upscale homes.”

The 12-room, taupe-colored house with white shutters was built on a level and secluded property of three acres in the Easton Center neighborhood, making it private, yet easily accessible to town amenities, including the town hall and public library, as well as the center of neighboring Monroe.

Also not far from this property are the 143.4-acre Paine Open Space and hiking trails in Ground Pine Sanctuary in neighboring Redding. The Paine property features the stone foundation remains of a classic English hay barn that was built there in 1847. “The barn was offered for sale to the public, and John Baldwin of Canterbury, Connecticut was awarded the barn by Easton’s board of selectmen,” according to the Aspetuck Land Trust website.

Contributed photo / Virtual203

That begs the question: Was Canterbury Lane named for Canterbury, Connecticut or for Canterbury, England? Perhaps a question the next owner of this house should research as a means of getting to know their local community.

The red front door, framed with sidelights and a transom, opens into the two-story foyer and 5,612 square feet of living space on four levels. The house features updated baths, tall ceilings, and it has been freshly painted. Generously sized rooms allow for sophistication and comfort throughout. There are wide entryways from the foyer into the formal living and dining rooms. The dining room features a double tray ceiling.

Contributed photo / Virtual203

In 2018 the gourmet eat-in kitchen was renovated. It now features a long center island/breakfast bar, quartz countertops, a custom dry bar, glass-front cabinetry, and JennAir stainless steel appliances. The casual dining area accesses the sizable deck. A tall cathedral ceiling crowns the family room, which features a stone fireplace, built-ins, and a door to the deck.

Also found on the main level are the oversized office and one of the home’s four bedrooms. Because it is en suite it could serve as an in-law, au pair or guest suite. The remaining three bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet with a California Closet system and a large spa-like bath. One of the secondary bedrooms is even larger than the master and features its own bath, as well as a walk-in closet and three other closets.

Contributed photo / Virtual203

The third floor, which features dormers, is suitable as another home office or study space, or as a playroom, while the fully finished lower level has wall-to-wall carpeting and room for a game room, exercise space and a media or sitting room. It “offers a ton of possibilities for a mudroom, sitting room, playroom, and yet another office,” the agent said.

On the practical side, this house features a Generac whole house generator that will run everything for several days.

Outside, the professionally landscaped grounds include extensive flower beds of perennials and “charming New England stone walls,” she said.

For more information, or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Gayle Worthington of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-521-4304 or Gayle.Worthington@raveis.com.