On the Market: Elegant colonial in Fairfield boasts period details, modern amenities

FAIRFIELD — The current owners of the attractive colonial house at 510 Barlow Road had just moved to Connecticut from St. Louis in 1995 when one of them came across this house in the Winton Park subdivision and jumped at the chance to call it “home.”

“My husband made an offer on the house without my even having seen it. I OK’d his offer, sight unseen, because when I heard 1931 (the year it was built) I knew the house would have wonderful ceiling heights, elegant woodwork and good craftsmanship. And it did,” one owner said. And it does.

This is an elegant house, inside and out. The exterior was painted in 2016 at which time the owners gave it a subdued, sophisticated pale sage green color, and its shutters are only slightly darker. Inside, this timeless beauty features a combination of period details and modern amenities including crown moldings, custom built-ins, a butler’s pantry and walls of windows. They look out to the attractive, professionally landscaped grounds; 2.8 acres that augment the interior living space comprising an in-ground swimming pool, a fountain, two cabana rooms, pergola-covered patio, deck, custom stonework, built-in benches, and built-in barbecue grill. The owners call the backyard the “big lawn.”

It’s not just the backyard that is a feast for the eyes. Only another month or so from now the lightly wooded area in front of the driveway will be alive with a bright yellow carpet of daffodils; a harbinger of spring. The owner is a gardener and has planted the property with many flowering perennials including hostas.

The owners could not have picked a better location. This 11-room house is in the University neighborhood within an easy walk to many local amenities: several public schools, Fairfield University, downtown Fairfield and the Metro North train station, restaurants, shops, boutiques, the public library, Fairfield Theatre Company, and the Connecticut Audubon Society Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary. The house is so close to Fairfield Ludlowe High School that this family practically considers it part of their own property. They walk there frequently to use the track and tennis courts.

Understated elegance is visible throughout the 6,519-square-foot house. The formal living room features a wood-burning marble fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving. The fireplace is flanked by doors to the sizable sunroom with a natural slate floor and rustic twig light fixture. Two sets of French doors access the large veranda with two-story columns. In the formal dining room there is a fireplace, two built-in china cabinets, and French doors to the same porch. The spacious eat-in chef’s kitchen includes a center island with a six-burner Viking cooktop with a griddle, ample granite counter surfaces, glass-front cabinetry, Bosch double wall ovens, and a large walk-in pantry. The casual dining area has a wall of windows and French doors to the veranda and yard.

Step down from the kitchen into the generously sized family room, which has French doors to the rear yard and pool area. This wing of the house also has a private office with its own entrance.

At one point the house had six bedrooms but the current family converted one bedroom into the walk-in closet/dressing room of the luxurious master suite. This suite features a gas-fueled fireplace and a renovated spa-like master bath with marble flooring, a vanity with two glass bowl sinks, large shower stall, soaking tub, and water closet. The master also enjoys its own laundry area. This house has two other laundry accommodations - another laundry room on the second floor and one in the full partially finished basement. Two other bedrooms are en suite and two others share a hall bath. One bedroom has a door to a balcony/deck that the current family has used to view the stars.

The basement can be finished to increase the home’s living space, if necessary. One room on this level has a wood-burning fireplace.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 510 Barlow Road PRICE: $1,390,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 2.8-acre level and gently sloping property located in Winton Park, may be sub-dividable, in-ground swimming pool, two cabana rooms, fountain, pergola-covered patio, deck, built-in barbecue grill, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped, veranda, fire pit, generator; walking distance to Fairfield Metro North train station, restaurants, shops, public library, schools and the Connecticut Audubon Society Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary; four fireplaces, cable - available, storm doors, office with separate exterior entrance, balcony, oak hardwood flooring throughout, exterior painted in 2016, shed, stone wall, zoned central air conditioning, natural gas and oil heat, detached three-car garage, circular driveway, walk-up attic, full partially finished basement, five bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Riverfield Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,294,090 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $34,669 HOA FEE: $300, paid annually

