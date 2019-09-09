On the Market: Elegant contemporary bungalow in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Greystone is ready for its close-up. As this new and significantly improved house at 3663 Congress Street is currently designed, architecturally and in its exquisite décor, it could be featured in any national home décor magazine.

It will be featured on an episode of Life on Mars during the television show’s upcoming third season. Emmy-nominated founder and host of Life on Mars, Mar Jennings, is the co-listing agent of this house along with Yvonne O’Kane. Jennings — a realtor, lifestyle expert, and best-selling author, and O’Kane — a “lifestyle realtor” and architect with an eye for design and structure, are behind this makeover, which was a year in the making.

They completely transformed the residence from the humble ranch that once stood on this one-acre level property into an elegant contemporary bungalow, and they partnered with Ethan Allen, the national furniture retailer headquartered in Danbury, to furnish the house, creating an Ethan Allen Designer Show House. It was revealed in a celebration last week that attracted more than 200 people.

The 4,448-square-foot house in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood was renovated “from top to bottom, inside and out,” said Jennings, who characterizes the finished product as one-level “casual luxury personified.”

It might as well be considered new construction. Although they used the basic footprint of the original house, the agents made so many improvements that it bears little resemblance to the structure that was built there in 1950. They raised the ceilings, changed and opened up the layout, and they added a bedroom, a full bath, and a laundry room. Outside they added a long terraced bluestone patio and created great sightlines, front and back, inside and out. To the front of the house they added a portico and moved and added windows to create matching elevations.

“As both the designer and realtor, I focused on balancing between restoration and renovation thus protecting the classic 1950’s integrity and style. We were very aware of the details that made for a charming bungalow however we wanted also to be relevant for today’s modern buyers,” said Jennings, adding that today’s homebuyers are seeking both charm and new construction with 21st century smart home technology.”

In this house Jennings and O’Kane made sure “The past is integrated perfectly with timeless yet classic finishes - shiplap, cathedral ceilings, extra-large laundry room — all with cool color tones and high end finishes; complemented by one level open concept living underscored by harmony, style and function,” Jennings said. They drew from local resources and artisans as partners to create Jennings’s signature brand of “Casual Luxury.”

The house is hidden behind a stone wall and white wood fencing. Stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the two entrances into the semi-circular gravel driveway lined in Belgium block. Inside, the generously sized rooms flow one into the other. The great room features a gas log fireplace and is perfect for family time and entertaining. It has two doors to the patio and yard, where there is an outdoor fireplace. There is also a fireplace in the formal living room. The eat-in gourmet kitchen has a large center island/breakfast bar, quartzite counters, large stainless farm sink, bookshelves, elongated white ceramic subway tile backsplash, and high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range and griddle and Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer.

In the private wing of the house there are four bedrooms, all en suite. The master suite features two large walk-in closets, French doors to a stone courtyard, and a luxurious bath. Two bedrooms are located together, and are adjacent to a study area. The fourth bedroom has a large walk-in closet and was designed with multi-generational living in mind. Its bath has a disability access with a roll-in shower. The laundry room has a sink, storage, linen closet and folding counter. The home office space was designed conveniently off the mudroom.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary Bungalow ADDRESS: 3663 Congress Street PRICE: $1,249,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: Energy Star-rated house, one-acre level property, slate patio, outdoor fireplace, two interior fireplaces, garden area, exterior lighting, professionally landscaped, audio system, open floor plan; walking distance to the Greenfield Hill Grange Hall, the Greenfield Hill Farm, and Greenfield Hill Congregational Church; proximity to the Connecticut Audubon Society and Larsen Sanctuary, attached two-car garage, semi-circular gravel driveway, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, 50-gallon hot water tank, stone wall, septic system, public water, full walk-out basement, pull-down attic stairs, four bedrooms (all en suite), four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High School ASSESSMENT: $537,530 MILL RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $14,400

The location of this house adds to its appeal. It is within easy walking distance of the Greenfield Farm - which features hiking trails, the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Hillman and Lobdell Preserves on nearby High Point Lane, The Greenfield Hill Grange, and the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church.

The new season of Life on Mars begins airing on Sunday, Sept. 15 on ABC-TV. Jennings said the makeover of this house was documented and will be featured on his program later in the season. Check your local listings or MARJENNINGS.com for future air dates and times. No one has to wait until then to view this designer show house. There will be an Open House on Sunday (Sept. 15), 1-3 pm.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Mar Jennings and Yvonne O’Kane of Mar Jennings Real Estate at Higgins Group Private Brokerage, Jennings at 203-227-4065 or mar@marjennings.com, and O’Kane at 203-216-1143 or yvonne@marjennings.com.