On the Market: Energy-efficient home great for entertaining

FAIRFIELD — The calendar may say December, but the long list of environmentally friendly amenities incorporated into the tan-colored contemporary colonial house at 272 Catamount Road invokes thoughts of a particular day in April.
Every April 22 the world celebrates Earth Day, and while it may be months away, the owners of this 10-room, 5,233-square-foot house get to take advantage of these environmental benefits every day. The house was built in 1986 and has received many updates and improvements since then, starting with the heating and cooling system.