On the Market: Energy-efficient home great for entertaining

FAIRFIELD — The calendar may say December, but the long list of environmentally friendly amenities incorporated into the tan-colored contemporary colonial house at 272 Catamount Road invokes thoughts of a particular day in April.

Every April 22 the world celebrates Earth Day, and while it may be months away, the owners of this 10-room, 5,233-square-foot house get to take advantage of these environmental benefits every day. The house was built in 1986 and has received many updates and improvements since then, starting with the heating and cooling system.

In 2013, the all-electric heating system was converted to a high efficiency combination hydronic (water circulating)/forced air heating system. At the heart of that system is a high efficiency Buderus condensing gas boiler, which runs on propane, according to the listing agent. The 1000-gallon propane tank, buried on the property, was installed in 2013.

The efficiency of the heating system is aided by the use of spray foam insulation in the entire attic, the construction of the house using 2-by-6 framing on the exterior walls, and the addition of rigid foam insulating board before fiberglass insulation. The three combine to create a super-insulated house. The attic insulation allows for “conditioned space for storage” that stays within ten degrees of the house temperature, the agent said.

There is also a whole-house water treatment system.

And those are just the things that improve the value and efficiency of a house; things that are not immediately apparent.

Then there are the obvious attractions: the openness of the interior layout, the beautiful setting and its cutting and vegetable gardens and the absolute quietude of this property.

The house sits on a 2.56-acre level property in a very bucolic section of Greenfield Hill.

“The expansive flat, front yard and lush gardens protect the house from the road (while) the backyard enjoys private, lovely wooded acreage that is protected by a conservation easement - nothing can be built,” the agent said.

She added that the woods behind the house are a “wonderful spot for nature exploration,” as is the nearby, municipally-owned Brett Woods Open Space. Consider it an additional 186 acres to this home’s backyard, although the conservation area does not quite adjoin this residential property. Brett Woods includes hiking and bridle trails.

Inside the house, there is amazing natural light, high-end materials and custom fireplaces. The flowing floor plan works extremely well for entertaining, perhaps not much these days, the agent said, while optimistically pointing to the time when this property can once again host events from large upscale gatherings to small casual parties.

Two wood-burning fireplaces, in the living and family rooms, were replaced with custom Mendota propane models and custom mantles. There is a coffered ceiling in the formal dining room. The chef’s eat-in kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, cherry cabinets, a wet bar, and high-end stainless appliances including a Viking gas range top and two Viking electric ovens. Sliding doors in the breakfast area lead to the deck.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Contemporary Colonial ADDRESS: 272 Catamount Road PRICE: $1,100,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 2.56-acre level property, no-maintenance Azek deck, garden area, professionally landscaped, 16-zone irrigation system (added in 2015), outdoor landscape lighting, three-season screened porch, balcony, wet bar, proximity to Brett Woods Open Space at Patterson Club and golf course, Generac whole-house stand-by generator, exterior of house was painted in 2015, extra insulation, programmable thermostat, two propane-fueled fireplaces (fireplace insert), main level music/speaker system, cable - available, skylights, attached two-car garage, 70-gallon hot water heater, hardwired/wireless internet system with multiple nodes throughout house for superior internet coverage, zoned central air conditioning, zone propane heat, updated mechanicals, public water connection, septic system, full partially finished walk-out basement, attic, ridge vents, workshop, lots of storage, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOL: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $645,890 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $18,142 See More Collapse

There is great office space on the main floor as well as additional options on the walk-out lower level for professional work and distance learning.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bonus room that could be the fifth bedroom, depending on the needs of the next family. The master suite has access to a balcony, two walk-in closets, and a spacious bath with a heated floor. Another bedroom is also en suite.

In addition to potential office space, the lower level has a large open space for a gym and playroom, a workshop and craft space, and it has a half bath.

