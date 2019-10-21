On the Market: European-style stone and stucco Cape Cod house in Easton

EASTON — Traveling down the back roads of Easton sometimes gives people the impression of traveling back in time to the days when development wasn’t gobbling up all real estate. Many of the properties in the town are sprawling and reminiscent of Fairfield County’s agrarian roots.

Traveling down the very long driveway to the 6.88-acre level property at 40 Sherwood Road gives people the feeling they are in a charming European village. This property blends the best of European country charm with the possibility of agricultural pursuits. The property features an elegant European-style stone and stucco Cape Cod house with a slate roof and grounds that are conducive to farming, and it would make a great year-round residence or weekend retreat. The house was commissioned by a New York City judge in 1933.

As the listing agent says, turning down this driveway turns down a person’s stress level and gets them back to nature. “Pick fresh herbs from your fenced garden. Harvest honey from your bee colony. Keep chickens in the hen house and get fresh eggs in the morning. Raise prize-winning bunnies in the rabbit hutch,” she said, just as the current owners once did. The fenced herb garden is attractively encircled by flower beds of rose bushes. There is also plenty of room for a horse, a tennis court, and an in-ground swimming pool.

Although there are no longer bees, chickens or rabbits on the property the two hives, hen house and hutch are all still there waiting for residents to move back in, as with the main house. “Enjoy the quintessential Connecticut country lifestyle and call this Gentleman’s farm your very own,” the agent said. “No matter what your plan is, this is a very special place to call home,” she said.

The property is really enchanting, and it enjoys privacy galore. If a rear lot had a rear lot this would be it. That’s how far back from the road this house sits. Not only does it create a secluded oasis, it provides an abundance of off-street parking, which is ideal when entertaining. A portion of the property has frontage along a pond shared with a neighbor. Residents of both houses ice skate there in the winter. Underground utilities provide an unobscured view of the attractive grounds.

There are several fascinating features of this property starting with the cobblestone path and circle in front of the house, which comprises Belgium block stone from the streets of Philadelphia, according to the agent. Along the back of the house is a granite pathway. Hugging the front façade are hydrangeas, boxwood hedges and other perennials. The front door is flanked by lanterns and framed by pilasters and a lintel with decorative millwork, a hint of what’s to come inside the 13 room sophisticated residence, where there is 5,070 square feet of living space.

Oak wood paneling and the French doors of the office or study were imported from England by the judge that once owned this home. The formal living room features a coffered ceiling, fireplace, wainscoting on the lower walls and a door to the side patio and yard. Pilasters frame the French doors into the office, where there is another fireplace as well as built-in book and display shelves, and a coved ceiling. There is a flexible use room on the main level that can be a casual sitting room or music room.

A wide back gallery serves as a sunroom or sitting room but could also double as a banquet-sized dining or serving area when entertaining. It has a marble powder room and a door to the patio and yard. It also accesses the formal dining room, which is impressive with its tall cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and pine-paneled walls.

In the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen features floor-to-ceiling glass-front cabinetry, a long center island with a double stainless sink, granite counters, several window seats with storage drawers underneath, walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances including a Viking six-burner cooktop. The casual dining area has a door to the patio and backyard.

This side of the house has stairs to a private wing that houses the master bedroom suite, which features a private balcony, a recessed sitting area, walk-in closets, dressing room, and a spacious, luxurious bath with heated limestone flooring, two granite vanities, a large limestone steam shower, air-jetted tub, and water closet. There are two other separate staircases to other bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has a fireplace.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: European-style stone Cape Cod ADDRESS: 40 Sherwood Road, Easton PRICE: $1,199,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 6.88-acre level property, pond, bluestone patio, balcony/deck, garden area, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, professionally landscaped, pre-wired for cable, central vacuum, four fireplaces, attached four-car garage, slate roof, ceiling fans, stone wall, zoned central air conditioning and oil and propane heat, private well, mudroom, partial unfinished basement, only 55 miles from Manhattan, minutes from Easton center, four bedrooms, three renovated full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $638,850 TAX RATE: 31.33 mills TAXES: $20,015

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Lynn Fraund of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-434-8585 or lfraund@wpsir.com.