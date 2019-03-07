On the Market / European styles blend well in Wilton home

WILTON — Embedded in Wilton’s landscape there are very few houses that fit the Mediterranean architectural description.

One house in that category stands out for its architecture, location, and its place in Wilton’s house history.

The brick and stucco house at 83 West Meadow Road was originally built as a “Spanish eclectic” house although more recent improvement and updates gave it a more French colonial appearance.

It is included in the town’s Historic Resources Inventory, along with 318 other houses throughout town deemed noteworthy. According to documentation found on the Wilton Historical Society website, those houses selected to be included in the survey meet at least one of the following criteria: “have maintained a high degree of design integrity; are of important historical significance; are examples of a rare, unusual, or an infrequently found structural type or style; are of architectural significance.”

The survey was initially conducted in 1989 (Phase I) and again in 2018 (Phase II), the latter of which “focused primarily on structures in Wilton built from 1920-1940. ... Together, these inventories identify most of the significant 20th-century Wilton homes more than approximately 75 years old.”

Of this particular home’s historical and architectural importance the document says, “This house was among the first erected in the development known as the Chestnut Hill Properties, which was established on the former Disbrow and Gorham farms.”

That development includes High Ridge Road, East Meadow and West Meadow roads, and Woodway Lane in 1927. Today, Chestnut Hill Properties, is “one of Wilton’s most architecturally notable and intact residential subdivisions.”

“The development was targeted at upscale buyers and featured large lots, most around two acres, laid out for high-end homes, many of these priced around $40,000 in a period when the average house in Wilton cost around $6,000,” the website says.

A brochure from the late 1920s advertising the Chestnut Hill Properties highlighted this residence, describing it as “Spanish design, white painted brick, Ludovici tile roof, two-car garage with two maids’ rooms, store room, and bath above.”

Today the house has a side-gabled slate rather than tile roof, the white brick has since been painted in a color called Horizon, a pale gray color in the Benjamin Moore Classic Color Collection, and the maids’ quarters have been converted into a one-bedroom guest house, in-law suite, art studio, or workspace with an updated kitchenette with a Dacor range, Fischer & Paykel dishwasher drawer, and a mini-refrigerator, and full bath.

The current owners made other improvements and updates inside to giving this house more of a French colonial style, most notably in the charming Christopher Peacock-designed gourmet kitchen and its large butler’s pantry.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: French Colonial ADDRESS: 83 West Meadow Road PRICE: $1,049,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 1.44-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, guest house, terrace, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, balconies, breezeway, audio system, cable — available and pre-wired, one fireplace, gabled slate roof, updated mechanicals and amenities, attached two-car garage, private well, zoned central air conditioning and oil and propane heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, conveniently located just eight minutes from the Westport town center, 15 minutes to SONO (South Norwalk), six minutes to Wilton center, attic, partial unfinished walk-out basement, pool site (plans available upon request), four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $623,980 MILL RATE: 28.19 mills TAXES: $17,590

In the inventory document, the property is described as “thick with cedars, oaks, and dogwoods.” It is only lightly treed today although there is a border of trees that provides privacy and obscures the house from view at the street.

Follow the gravel driveway onto the 1.44-acre level property. As the house comes into view it is punctuated by its slate roof, ivy-covered garage, two balconies — each with a decorative wrought iron balustrade, many casement windows, and the porte-cochère that connects the garage to the 12-room, 3,613-square-foot main house. The house is infused with character and modern panache.

The spacious great room or formal living room features a fireplace flanked by built-ins and two French doors into the conservatory, which features two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the yard. French doors lead into the formal dining room where there is a built-in corner china cabinet.

In the kitchen features include custom cabinetry, granite counters, a mahogany center island, radiant heated Travertine tile flooring, farm sink, and high-end appliances including a Thermador range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is a pot-filler above the range against a decorative tile backsplash. The butler’s pantry features a wine refrigerator, auxiliary sink, a second dishwasher, and mahogany desk.

The design of the master bedroom suite on the second floor may have been ahead of its time. The original construction in 1928 included a dressing room with built-in dressers, which subsequent owners embellished with what can now be considered a modern day “morning kitchen” including a Miele cappuccino maker and Sub-zero refrigerator/freezer drawers. The master bath features a steam shower and rain showerhead. There are two more bedrooms and another bath on this floor. Back on the first floor there is an office/library.

The location of this house in South Wilton on the Westport border makes it convenient to the Wilton train station and Wilton center in one direction and the Merritt Parkway and the center of Westport in the other.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Julie Carney of William Raveis real Estate at 203-451-9966 or juliecarneyhomes@raveis.com.