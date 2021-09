FAIRFIELD — Dubbed “Sandy Sheets,” the expanded cottage at 1141 Fairfield Beach Road offers many amenities in addition to the most obvious attraction — the beach.

“The wide-open floor plan on the first floor allows sweeping water views from every room,” said listing agent Susan Tortora, of William Raveis Real Estate. “The clean blue-and-white décor with bold pops of bright colors create a wonderfully happy ambiance.”

With space at a premium along this beachfront byway, the 0.12-acre property offers room for three cars in the paved driveway plus additional property on the creek side of the road at 1136 Fairfield Beach Road.

Originally built as a beach cottage in 1965, the updated white shingled home sports blue shutters that offer a clue to the interior design. The frontage includes a bluestone patio and established perennials.

Around back, the home offers a maintenance-free turf lawn and cement seawall that leads to the sandy beachfront, a welcome addition for entertaining, Tortora said.

Inside, the blue-and-white kitchen is accented with a colorful inlaid Mexican tiled floor and includes a butcher block station, granite counters and a breakfast bar. The large dining room area seats eight to 10, according to the listing, and the living room features a gas fireplace flanked by custom built-ins.

A sunny sitting room includes a wall of windows offering sweeping beachfront views. Wainscot ceilings, accent walls and bamboo floors add a nautical charm throughout the 2,920-square-foot home.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a balcony. Four bedrooms on the second and third floor offer possibilities for families and working from home. All three full baths are updated and the second-floor bathroom includes a marble steam shower.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 1141 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield PRICE: $1,999,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 6 FEATURES: Four-bedroom colonial with direct beach front with green turf lawn and sea wall, bluestone patio, tile and bamboo floors, custom built-ins, gas fireplace, audio system, balcony with beach views, steam shower SCHOOLS: Roger Sherman, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $946,575 MILL RATE: 26.98 TAXES: $25,538 See More Collapse

This house is on the market for nearly $2 million.

For details contact Susan Tortora, of William Raveis Real Estate, at 203-331-3395 or susan.tortora@raveis.com.