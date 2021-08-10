On the Market: Fairfield 1930s estate has a hidden bar Meredith Guinness Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 9:34 a.m.
FAIRFIELD — With its graceful millwork, statement window surrounds and bridal staircases, 1121 Sasco Hill Road blends the best of celebrated architect Cameron Clark, said listing agent Cindy Raney, of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Clark, a Greenfield Hill resident, designed this 1938 home, along with civic and residential buildings in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. He’s also known for the 1939 renovation of Fairfield Town Hall as well as a prototype “New England Home” at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, according to Hearst Connecticut Media reports.
