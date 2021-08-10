On the Market: Fairfield 1930s estate has a hidden bar

FAIRFIELD — With its graceful millwork, statement window surrounds and bridal staircases, 1121 Sasco Hill Road blends the best of celebrated architect Cameron Clark, said listing agent Cindy Raney, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Clark, a Greenfield Hill resident, designed this 1938 home, along with civic and residential buildings in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. He’s also known for the 1939 renovation of Fairfield Town Hall as well as a prototype “New England Home” at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, according to Hearst Connecticut Media reports.

“I love that this estate is situated at the end of Sasco Hill Road, in a gorgeous private location,” Raney said. “As you step onto the property, the sweeping panoramic views of the Long Island Sound are immediately striking. The seamless indoor and outdoor flow allows that beauty to be an incredible backdrop in every room.”

Set on a cul-de-sac at the end of Sasco Hill Road, the 2.32-acre property offers a private crushed stone driveway and professionally landscaped grounds. The site is incorporated into the living space with French doors and stone terraces offering entertainment spaces around the home.

The 14-room home has been updated over the years, including a 2009 renovation by the current owners. The modern kitchen, which overlooks the water, has two islands and sunny breakfast area open to the family room and patio for alfresco dining.

The formal dining and living rooms offer access to outer terraces and the library has a hidden bar that dates back to the days just following Prohibition, according to the listing. The living room features a bay window, French doors and one of the home’s six fireplaces.

The second floor offers six bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a primary suite with water views, a sitting room, fireplace and a balcony and widow’s walk. On the lower level, there is a rec/playroom with built-ins and a fireplace.

This house is on the market for $5.25 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 1121 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield PRICE: $5,250,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 1830s colonial estate on 2.32 acres, six bedrooms, water views, six fireplaces, master bedroom suite with fireplace and deck, steam/sauna, laundry room, gym, pantry, French doors, hardwood floors, built-ins, audio system, security system, three-car garage SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $3,531,220 MILL RATE: 26.98 TAXES: $67,645 See More Collapse

For details contact Cindy Raney of Cindy Raney & Co., Coldwell Banker Realty, at 203-257-8320 or cindy@cindyraney.com.