FAIRFIELD —The stately, 13-room home at 495 Algonquin Road boasts more than 4,200 square feet of living space and a golf course view.

“The location is wonderful,” said Victoria Fingelly, listing agent for the Higgins Group. “Classic architecture at every turn and very convenient to shopping, dining and Metro-North train service to and from New York City.”

Built in the 1930s, the stone-and-shingle home features five bedrooms, four full baths and three powder rooms for evening and overnight guests. An elegant front door with elaborate surround and pediment leads to the 300-square-foot sunroom, which has a tile floor.

The living room offers a hardwood floor and twin alcoves with cabinets and bookcases flanking the fireplace with unusual slate surround. The nearby library also has a hardwood floor and ample bookcases.

The home’s dining room offers a large bay window and a glass-paned door to the sunroom.

The recently renovated country kitchen with a fireplace is a natural central gathering place and leads to terrace and outdoor space for dining and relaxing, Fingelly said. The space includes hardwood floors, quartz countertops and a central island with breakfast bar and a sitting area with a large picture window.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has built-ins and a walk-in closet. A large lower-level great room/pub includes a fully outfitted bar, fireplace, billiards room and powder room that add to the entertaining options.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS:495 Algonquin Road, Fairfield PRICE: $1,350,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: Five-bedroom colonial with four fireplaces, two-car attached garage, central air, hardwood floors, built-ins, eat-in kitchen, wet bar, partially finished attic and basement, patio, stone wall, terrace SCHOOLS: Stratfield, Tomlinson, Fairfield Warde ASSESSMENT: $801,430 MILL RATE: 26.980 TAXES: $21,623 See More Collapse

The 1.6-acre property features stone terraces and sweeping lawns as well as a larger garage/shed for storage.

This house is on the market for $1.35 million.

For details contact Victoria Fingelly, managing partner, Higgins Group, at 203-610-0647 or victoriafingelly@yahoo.com.