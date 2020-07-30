On the Market: Fairfield Chateau ‘is what fairy tales are made of’

FAIRFIELD — Traveling overseas is a bit difficult at the moment, although the owners of the white-washed red brick house at 1135 Mine Hill Road can feel as if they are in Europe just turning into their driveway.

The Greenfield Hill section of Fairfield replicates the gently rolling hills of France’s Normandy region. The imagery is enhanced by the French Normandy Chateau-style house with two striking turrets, of which the listing agent says, “This is what fairy tales are made of.”

This “Once upon a time” and “Happily ever after” begins and ends with the 12-room, 5,985-square-foot house and its 4.32-acre level and gently sloping property complete with a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and carriage house “fit for a king.” “Sophisticated. Timeless. Elegant,” the agent said, describing this property further by saying it is an effortless blend of “European with countryside charm, lending itself perfectly to everyday enjoyment as well as formal entertaining.”

Perhaps the next owners should celebrate settling into their new chateau with a glass of Château Margaux poolside or on the bluestone patio with red brick sitting wall, or from the widow’s walk perched atop the slate roof looking upon the professionally landscaped estate with gardens of perennials, specimen trees, and manicured shrubbery. “The views from the recently finished third floor with spiral stairs to a widow’s walk will take your breath away,” the agent said.

The house was built in 1979, although it looks like it was only constructed months ago. In addition to the finished third floor, there is a new gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room.

Red brick pillars stand at the entrance to this gated property. Its long paved driveway is lined with a double border of Belgium block and leads to the detached four-car garage and then to the main house and the carriage house, which includes five more vehicle bays; perfect for a vintage car collector. If not cars, this space could be converted into a private office, art or recording studio, or a guest cottage, in-law or au pair suite. One of the three-story turrets could also serve any of these purposes as well.

Inside, one room is more elegant than the next. Even informal spaces are special, as with the decorative leaded glass French doors in the front gallery that open to reveal a wet bar with stemware and beverage storage, and a small wine refrigerator. A much larger wine storage space is found elsewhere in the house. Across from this space are French doors that open into the spacious formal living room, which features a marble fireplace, sophisticated millwork and molding, and several sets of French doors to the beautiful grounds.

In the banquet-sized formal dining room, adjacent to the kitchen, there is a fireplace and bi-fold sliding doors flanked by two sets of French doors, all leading to the patio. The kitchen features a large center island/breakfast bar, ogee-edged granite counters, a farm sink, a coffered ceiling, decorative moldings, under-cabinet lighting, and high-end appliances. The paneled office also has a coffered ceiling, as well as a marble fireplace and built-in bookshelves. There is a second wet bar in the family room, making this a great house for entertaining. It, too, has a marble fireplace, a coffered ceiling, and bi-fold sliding doors to a patio.

A decorative metal railing follows the circular staircase to the second level, which houses the private master suite wing and three additional bedrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace, tray ceiling, sitting area, window seat, and a luxurious marble bath. The third floor has ample space for a game room, playroom, or recreation room.

Another of this home’s many amenities is its easy access to Congress Street and the Merritt Parkway. It is also only 3.5 miles and about seven minutes from downtown Fairfield shops, restaurants, public library, and the Metro-North Railroad station.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Susan Leone of Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-209-2075 or susan@susanleone.com.