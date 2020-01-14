On the Market: Fairfield Colonial, ‘The Clubhouse,’ offers great curb appeal

FAIRFIELD — Behind a white picket fence at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Stratfield neighborhood sits an ecru-colored colonial house at 45 Fairway Green. The home’s striking curb appeal is augmented by its midnight blue paneled shutters and eyebrow windows on the white doors of the attached two-car garage.

Welcome to the Clubhouse, as listing agent Mar Jennings calls it, perhaps because of its proximity to the Brooklawn Country Club and golf course. “The Clubhouse on Fairway Green offers everything you need with a bonus finished basement for that extra ‘man cave,’ ‘she shed’ or kid clubhouse, for any space everyone (in the family) will love and enjoy,” said Jennings, a five-time Emmy Award nominated television host, best-selling home and garden author, and real estate agent.

This eight-room house was built in 1985 and has more recently been renovated, updated and throughout the decades it has been perfectly maintained. It includes 3,032 square feet of living and entertaining space on three levels. Jennings gave this home his signature staging style of “Casual Luxury,” as found in his books. Rooms are perfectly appointed and beautifully designed for today’s modern buyers.

The house is located in a close-knit neighborhood on a 0.21-acre level and sloping lot only moments from shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and other fun activities on both Black Rock Turnpike and Stratfield Road. Fairfield Warde High School is within an easy walkable distance. The cul-de-sac is a safe place for children to play and this street has a sidewalk.

From the covered front entrance walk into the center hall foyer where multi-paned French doors open into the formal living room, which features a fireplace and a large picture window. The circular flow of the house next accesses the formal dining room and then into the high-end renovated eat-in kitchen. This room has a center island topped with marble, granite counters, white cabinetry, wide board flooring, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Viking Professional four-burner range. In the casual dining area there are French doors to the raised deck.

Take one step down into the family room from the casual dining area of the kitchen into the family room, which features a red brick fireplace, large picture window, and French doors that access the same deck. On this main level there is also a powder room. A second half bath is found in the finished lower level party space with a game room, an exercise area, a wet bar area with a beverage refrigerator, a long wood counter, custom built-in banquettes, a wall of red brick, a modernistic horizontal gas-fueled fireplace, and wine rack. French doors open to a patio space underneath the deck. This lower level also has a wealth of storage space.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet with organizers and a private bath with a long granite counter on the vanity and a Travertine tile floor.

The garage has been “tricked out” for maximum functionality and usability including custom built-in cabinets and shelving, under-mount lighting, a work space, custom flooring, storage racks, and other amenities.

There will be an Open House on Sunday (Jan. 19), from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact at Mar Jennings of Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-984-5203.