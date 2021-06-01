On the Market: Fairfield beach home includes nods to century of history Meredith Guinness June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 3 p.m.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
FAIRFIELD — From weathering coastal storms to witnessing more than a century’s worth of birthday parties, Fourth of July fireworks and at least one family wedding, the house at 1247 Fairfield Beach Road in Fairfield has been the site of many memorable events, said listing agent Vicky Scarnuley of Coldwell Banker Realty.
“It just feels like home,” said Scarnuley. “It has the charm and history within the home and you get the modern amenities of today.”
Written By
Meredith Guinness