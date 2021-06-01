Skip to main content
On the Market: Fairfield beach home includes nods to century of history

Meredith Guinness
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — From weathering coastal storms to witnessing more than a century’s worth of birthday parties, Fourth of July fireworks and at least one family wedding, the house at 1247 Fairfield Beach Road in Fairfield has been the site of many memorable events, said listing agent Vicky Scarnuley of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“It just feels like home,” said Scarnuley. “It has the charm and history within the home and you get the modern amenities of today.”

Built in 1900, the seven-room colonial sits on 0.16 acres of land that open to a sandy beach and panoramic views of Long Island Sound. Rimmed by a white picket fence, the front yard includes a flagstone walkway and arbor and rose bushes and perennials lead up the stairs to a front porch with built-in benches.

At 2,283 square feet, the home has an open floor plan, floor-to ceiling windows and a sunroom. Stained glass and a stone fireplace are a nod to the home’s history.

The upper level, which is accessible by elevator, includes a primary suite with a cathedral ceiling, built-ins, walk-in closets, a full bath with two sinks, a walk-in shower and a clawfoot tub.

This house is on the market for $2,295,000.

For details contact Vicky Scarnuley, Coldwell Banker Realty, at 203-209-4621 or Vicky.scarnuley@coldwellbankermoves.com.
ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 1247 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield

PRICE: $2,295,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 7

FEATURES: Four-bedroom beachfront home with open floor plan, deck with awning, wood shingles, French doors, hardwood floors, water views, central air, attic, underground sprinkler.

SCHOOLS: Sherman, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe

ASSESSMENT: $977,900

MILL RATE: 26.79

TAXES: $26,198

