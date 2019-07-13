On the Market: Fairfield colonial close to the beach

Off the family room there is a paving stone patio in the backyard. Off the family room there is a paving stone patio in the backyard. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Fairfield colonial close to the beach 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A long list of features makes the white Nantucket-style colonial house at 454 South Pine Creek Road an attractive place to call “home.” The priority order of the features on that list will likely depend on the time of year and the desires of potential homebuyers.

They might find its new construction most appealing with its gourmet kitchen, 4,531 square feet of living space, custom millwork, hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings throughout. There is also a theater or media room and large finished basement with a nearly10-foot tall ceiling. They could be attracted by its proximity to the Post Road (Route 1), I-95, and the downtown Metro North train station, which is convenient for commuters, shoppers, and diners. In fact, the residents of this house could walk to some shops and restaurants.

Maybe what is most alluring is the house’s placement in the beach neighborhood, a water community not far from Long Island Sound and local beaches, yet far enough away that no flood insurance is required. It could be the home’s energy efficient elements. This is an Energy Star-rated house that boasts custom exterior LED lighting, a whole house Generac generator, Thermopane windows, extra insulation, natural gas heat, and tank-less hot water. Or it could be the disability access features that were incorporated into the design. This house has 32-inch minimum door widths, hallways that are more than 36-inches wide, lever faucets, and scald control faucets. This 0.14-acre level property also enjoys underground utilities.

At this particular time of year the big draw is probably that its location places the house within walking distance to municipal ballfields and tennis courts and a golf course. This property is a short walk, bike ride, or drive to the Sullivan and Kiwanis ballfields, the Fairfield tennis courts, the Carl Dickman and Pine Creek Par 3 golf courses, Pine Creek Avenue Playground, and the Fairfield Fishing Academy. Also nearby are several municipally-protected spots dedicated to wildlife conservation including the 220-acre Pine Creek Meadows, Oldfield Marsh Open Space, and other Pine Creek watershed areas. The Salt Marsh Trail winds through the estuary. One point of access to this trail is at the Fairfield Senior Center on Mona Terrace, just blocks from this house.

According to the listing agent, who is also the owner, this is the largest new construction house in the beach area for under $1.3 million. The 13-room house sits on a corner lot, its driveway and attached two-car garage accessed from Spinning Wheel Road. From the asphalt sidewalk in front of the house there is a paving stone path arranged in a basket weave pattern to the covered front entrance of the white house with black trim. The center hall foyer provides access to the formal living and dining rooms, the latter of which features a coffered ceiling and paneling on the lower walls.

The spacious, open kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplash, a large center island with a large stainless farm sink, and a door to the side yard. Among the Viking appliances is a six-burner range with a pot-filler above it. The butler’s pantry has a sink and wine refrigerator. The family room is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace and sliding doors to the patio and fenced backyard. The patio and yard are also accessed from the mudroom door.

Real Estate Listings

On the second floor, the sizable master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets with built-ins, a tray ceiling, and sliding doors to a large L-shaped covered balcony. The marble master bath has a large shower and soaking tub. This floor has two additional bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill-style bath with quartz counters. On the third floor there is an office with storage and a full bath, which could also be a bedroom or guest suite.

The full finished basement contains an additional 1,227 square feet of living space with a bedroom, full bath, gym, the media room, and additional storage closets.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact owner/agent Victor L. Vitti of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-829-4881 or victor@higginsgroup.com.