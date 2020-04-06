On the Market: Fairfield colonial ideal for those who enjoy recreational pursuits

FAIRFIELD — The next owners of the colonial house at 80 Old Dam Road will not just be purchasing a home. They will be buying into a particular lifestyle; one that involves the Great Outdoors, Pine Creek and Long Island Sound.

This is definitely a property for those who enjoy recreational pursuits and sporting activities. “Embrace an easy active lifestyle; kayak or paddleboard along Pine Creek, even grab an inner tube and have fun. Walk up the road to your neighborhood recreation center: tennis courts, (the Carl Dickman) Par 3 golf course or watch games on the (municipal) ball fields,” the listing agent said.

Because this street is a cul-de-sac along Pine Creek, it creates a thriving neighborhood of joggers and dog-walkers. Just steps from this house is Pine Creek Playground and Old Dam Road Marsh Open Space, which has walking and nature trails with foot bridges and bird houses.

Only about two and a half miles away are town amenities including the Metro North train station, retail shops, restaurants, the town center and the public library.

This blue beach house with white trim was built in 1991 and received many new improvements and upgrades in recent years, including a new roof of architectural shingles with a water and ice shield, which was installed in 2019. The entire house exterior and select rooms inside were repainted last year as well. It is compliant with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations and has engineered flood vents.

For those who enjoy entertaining, there are six parking spaces in addition to the attached under house two-car garage. Relax on the large wrap-around balcony or the back deck. “Perfect for tanning, relaxing or even watching the fireworks over the water, for grilling and al fresco dining … Sit, relax and enjoy nature and soak up the sunshine. Share beautiful sunsets with family and friends,” the agent said. A large retractable awning provides shade and protection from a light summer rain storm.

From the driveway a flagstone path lined with attractive landscaping leads to the covered front entrance of this house, which comprises clapboard, scalloped wood boards, and a Palladium window. Inside, the well-maintained turn-key house has seven rooms, 1,822 square feet of living space, an open floor plan, and refurbished hardwood floors. In the living or family room there is a Carrara marble fireplace with a raised hearth, a ceiling fan, and sliding doors to the deck and backyard. The kitchen features granite counters, a decorative backsplash, ample cabinets, and newer appliances. The dining area has sliding door to the deck.

A floating staircase leads to the second floor where there are four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office. The master suite has French doors to the wrap-around deck/balcony.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Beth Saunders of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-913-2762 or bethsaunders5@gmail.com , or visit bethsaundersrealestate.com.