On the Market: Fairfield colonial in an idyllic setting

The end of this private, circular cul-de-sac has a "center island" that is used by the two families that live on this street as a place to relax.

FAIRFIELD — The saying goes “location, location, location,” but chances are most people investing in real estate probably consider the house as their top priority because they have to be comfortable in the space they call “home.”

In the case of the taupe-colored colonial house at 1200 Samuel Lane it’s likely that the residential structure, built in 1972, will only be fourth on the list of considerations. It’s not that the house is unworthy. It is a great space with 10 rooms, four bedrooms, 3,000 square feet of living space and an additional 1,000 square feet of possibilities in the unfinished lower level. It’s just that there are other factors that may take precedence during the deliberation process that prospective homeowners will undertake.

What may appeal to them first is the street, then the location, followed by the energy efficiency features, and only then the house itself. Fifth on the list will be this home’s long list of appealing amenities. “We cannot stress enough how idyllic this home is … The property allows us to fulfill our outdoor hobbies as well as enjoy its serenity when we sit under the Japanese maple tree,” said one of the owners, who are only leaving because they are empty nesters.

The number of the house, 1200, would likely lead some people to suspect that it sits on a very long roadway with dozens of other houses. Nothing could be farther from the truth. This is one of only two houses on Samuel Lane, a very short and private cul-de-sac in the Sturges neighborhood. The street is, in essence, a circular driveway for the two houses, and in the center of it is a circlet that the neighbors refer to as a “center island.” The island has a tall tree growing from it and it serves as a casual dining and sitting area for the neighbors; kind of a community “deck.” The cul-de-sac is a safe place for children to play since the only vehicular traffic is likely to come from the residents of the two houses.

The location of the house is, indeed, attractive. It is nestled in the heart of Sturges Park off the western side of Unquowa Road. Its placement makes it within a comfortable walking distance of the Post Road (Route 1), the Metro North train station, the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, public schools, the public library, and plenty of shops and restaurants. For those who commute via car rather than train, the entrance to I-95 is also close by.

This house also has proximity to many parks and recreational areas; most of them within walking distance. Among them are Sturges Park, Sturges Ponds Open Space, Mill Hollow Park, Mill Plain Green, Perry’s Mill Pond, and Birchbrook Park. Municipal and privately owned recreational facilities are close by, too, including the Eunice Postol Recreation Center, Yoga for Everybody, Rock Climb Fairfield, and Sportsplex.

Atop the roof are solar panels that help defray energy costs. The beauty of these panels are that they are already paid in full. Often, such panels are paid for over time and subsequent owners have to assume the remaining payments. Energy efficiency and sustainability are important features of this house. The current owners also installed an electric car charging station in the attached two-car garage.

In the backyard, there is a chicken coop with Gary’s Girls, the hens who keep the family in freshly laid eggs. According to information provided by the listing agent, the chickens can stay or go but who can resist eggs as fresh as they can possibly get for breakfast or baking.

Inside, there is an open floor plan, newly refinished wood floors on the main level and master bedrooms suite, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and a wood stove in the sun room, making it an all-season space that doubles as the family room. It has a door to the raised wood deck and fenced backyard. The formal dining has chair railing and is open to the recently renovated eat-in kitchen, which features a center island/breakfast bar, glass subway tile backsplash, pearl granite counters, a gas range, soft-close drawers, and heated floor.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet with organizers and an updated private bath. The hall bath was also recently renovated.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Christine Magliocco of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-521-8002 or christine@vanderblue.com.