On the Market: Fairfield colonial in beach area offers homey elegance

The fenced backyard has a pergola and patio. The fenced backyard has a pergola and patio. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Fairfield colonial in beach area offers homey elegance 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Mild as this winter has been, people are anxiously awaiting the arrival of spring and the summer season, particularly those who live near the beach.

The Energy Star-rated colonial house at 365 Lalley Boulevard in the Beach neighborhood qualifies; it is only one long block from Long Island Sound and Penfield Beach. While this house has been raised to be compliant with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations, it is not the typical beach house. As one real estate agent said during a recent visit, this house provides “homey elegance.” Despite its level of elegance, it is not the kind of house that makes you feel afraid to sit down, she said. It has warmth.

The 4,524-square-foot, 11-room house was built in 2017 to offer the best of living, entertaining, recreation and relaxation spaces. It also makes great use of the space on the lower level. As one enters the ground floor from the front and two other side entrances there are living areas but also storage areas, unusual to find in houses at the beach. In most houses this close to the Long Island Sound, the ground level is only good for limited storage of items that would not be damaged should there ever be another superstorm like Hurricane Sandy. There is also an attic for more storage.

This house was designed to include lots of storage space but it also has a large covered patio that looks over the backyard and its wealth of amenities. They include a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, patio, pergola, and attractive professional landscaping, all hidden behind privacy fencing and tall shrubbery. It packs a lot into its 0.25 of an acre level corner lot. The well laid out yard also has raised planting beds for flowers or vegetables. Good use of space continues inside, where the main living level landing has built-in bookshelves and room for furniture.

The property features two driveways, a semi-circular driveway on Lalley Boulevard and a second one on Edward Street with parking spaces for several cars and access to the attached, under house two-car garage. With all three assets there is room to accommodate 10 vehicles on this property. That’s in addition to ample on-street parking, although a permit is required from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Enter through the front door on Lalley Boulevard into an attractive foyer that is so well appointed it looks like it belongs in the pages of a home décor magazine, as does the rest of the house.

From the ground floor level there is an elevator to the main floor, which features the spacious and open gourmet kitchen, family room, dining room, den, and guest room. In another wing is the sizable great room or formal living room, which features a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the open porch and views of Long Island Sound. The den is painted in a taupe color, which is right on point as people begin to move away from monochromatic grays and embrace earth tones instead.

The kitchen features a vaulted ceiling, track lighting, a pot filler above the six-burner Wolf range, butcher’s block counters, a marble backsplash and French doors to the covered and open porches or decks, from which there are stairs to the pool, patio and yard.

Real Estate Listings

The upper level contains the master bedroom suite, which has a walk-in closet and private spa-like bath, and two other bedrooms.

This house is part of the Fair Oaks Association, which has a private path to Penfield Beach. Within walking distance are the downtown Metro North train station, restaurants, retail shops, Roger Sherman Elementary School, the Burr Homestead and its park-like grounds, Fairfield Museum and History Center, and Town Hall.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Melanie Smith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-521-2126 or melaniesmith@bhhsne.com.