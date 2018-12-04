On the Market / Fairfield colonial in close-knit neighborhood

The tan-colored house at 183 Rockland Road sits in a close-knit neighborhood where residents gather for an annual block party. The tan-colored house at 183 Rockland Road sits in a close-knit neighborhood where residents gather for an annual block party. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market / Fairfield colonial in close-knit neighborhood 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The tan-colored house at 183 Rockland Road is a home full of surprises, especially since its outward appearance basically resembles a classic colonial.

It was built in 1928 and completely rebuilt in 2013. When it was taken down to the studs, the builders preserved its charm while blending early to mid-20th-century period details with the modern features of today’s lifestyle. It has tall ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, recessed lighting, wide doorways, plenty of windows, an open feeling with lots of natural light even though living spaces are defined, and it lives very modern.

The house features an updated kitchen, a work station, home command center or small office nook/desk area, a mudroom with built-in storage and seating, a powder room, floor-to-ceiling pull-out pantry drawers, and access to backyard. This laundry list of features is not often found in a house of this age, size and price point. The next owner will get a lot for the price.

The 1,799-square-foot house is set on a tree-lined street in a quiet, close-knit neighborhood of friendly residents, who host an annual block party.

“The neighbors are wonderful and have become part of our extended family,” the homeowner said. “My kids ride their bikes up and down the beautiful and peaceful street. It is not a busy street — it’s very safe with little traffic. Our dog would sit and sun himself on the front stoop. The mailman always had a treat for him.”

Real Estate Listings

Although many people will celebrate several December holidays shortly, the owner of this house said there are other special events to enjoy in this Stratfield section of town.

“Halloween is amazing in this neighborhood, especially on this fine street. Whether you want to trick-or-treat or hand out candy, our streets are hopping come Halloween,” the owner said.

Beyond this neighborhood, there is much to enjoy nearby as well. This house is close to municipal parks including Lt. Owen Fish Park less than a half mile away and Lake Mohegan only two miles away.

“Lake Mohegan is a short drive from the house. My kids and I have taken many hikes there with our dog. It’s a great place year-round,” the owner said.

The house is also convenient to many transportation, cultural, and other amenities including shops and restaurants on Black Rock Turnpike, one parochial and at least two public schools, the Fairfield Woods branch of the public library, the train stations in downtown Fairfield and Metro station only three miles away, and the public H. Smith Richardson Golf Course and private Brooklawn Country Club. Stratfield Elementary School and Fairfield Warde High School are both within easy walking distance; Stratfield School only four-tenths of a mile away and Warde a mile from the house. The location of this property puts it almost equidistant from the Merritt Parkway 2.2 miles to the north and I-95 at 2.5 miles to the south.

Inside, there is a vestibule with two receiving closets that leads into the spacious formal living room, which features a coffered ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace with a gas insert and unusual wrought iron detailing flanked by built-in arched display shelving. Features in the kitchen include custom cabinetry, honed granite counters, Carrara marble subway tile backsplash, and a center island topped with Carrara marble that has a breakfast bar for two. In the formal dining room there is a ceiling fan and sliding doors to the patio and backyard.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 183 Rockland Road PRICE: $549,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 6 FEATURES: 0.14-acre level property, exterior lighting, patio, professionally landscaped property, pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, one fireplace, interior recently painted, driveway resealed this year, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, vinyl siding, full partially finished basement, attic, detached two-car garage, three bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Stratfield Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $361,480 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $9,529

There is an oversized landing on the second floor along with three bedrooms and two full baths. The sizable master bedroom has two walk-in closets, and full bath. This house has ample storage on four floors, including the attic, and the full partially finished basement, which is currently used as a game/television room and kids’ hangout space. It offers lots of potential.

Outside, the recently landscaped backyard is augmented with perennials that the current family planted.

“Around the house, my daughter and I planted flowers that make the house look stunning when they bloom in the spring,” the owner said. “... This is not just a house, it is a home full of great memories and ready for its next owners to make it part of the next chapter of their lives.”

Visit www.183RocklandRd.com for a tour and more. For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Shoshana Snyder of Snyder & Prichard Homes/William Raveis Real Estate at 203- 321-3502 or Shoshana@SnyderPritchardHomes.com.