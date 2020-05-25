On the Market: Fairfield colonial offers comfort, commutability, convenience

FAIRFIELD — The worldwide pandemic is easing its stranglehold on the United States and people are beginning to venture out in public again, but it will be a while before life is back to normal, or a new normal. The coronavirus is actually making people re-think their home-buying options and influencing the decision-making process. Comfort, living space, and sustainability are high on the list of must-have features, according to many real estate industry experts.

With that in mind, the cream-colored colonial house at 117 High Point Lane should be high on the list of houses to consider. Comfort? Check. Generously sized rooms and lots of them? Check. A large enough yard for play, recreational activities, and vegetable gardening, and perhaps a chicken coop? Check. Add to that commutability and convenience. The house is less than five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, only about 10 minutes to the downtown Fairfield Metro North train station, and about five minutes to shops and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike.

“Welcome home to your own private retreat situated on just under three acres of park-like property with room for a pool,” according to the co-listing agents. The 12-room, 5,335-square-foot house was built in 1999 on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood. Other than perhaps a minor changes of décor, as far as wallpaper in the two-story foyer, this house is ready to move right in.

Stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to this 2.74-acre level property. The paved driveway, lined in Belgium block, leads to the attached under house three-car garage. The covered front entrance is framed by sidelights and a transom, and the door opens to reveal three full levels of living. The formal living room features a marble fireplace and it is separated from the formal dining room only by two columns. In the dining room there is a tray ceiling and bay window.

French doors open into the office or library, which features one paneled wall with built-in bookshelves and cabinets. The spacious eat-in gourmet kitchen features a center island, granite counters, a large porcelain farm sink, a pantry, glass-front cabinets, two open dish racks, and high-end appliances. The kitchen is open to the large family room and sun room. The family room features a red brick fireplace, a wet bar, tall vaulted ceiling, skylights, a ceiling fan, the rear stairs to the second floor, and two sets of French doors to the bluestone patio and backyard. The sun room has a wood stove, skylights and a ceiling fan.

On the upper level there are four bedrooms and a landing that opens to create a sitting or reading area. French doors open into the master suite, which has a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, and a sizable, luxurious marble bath.

The finished walk-out lower level has a game or recreation room, a media room with built-ins, exercise area, and a door to the yard. There is also a long two-tiered bar that will come in handy when entertaining. A built-in desk area on this level can serve as a homework station, or a craft or sewing space. Also on this level is a full workshop, a dark room or wine cellar and plenty of storage.

This house is only steps away from the 11-acre Ernest Hillman Preserve. The entrance is at the end of this cul-de-sac. “This preserve consists of two lovely fields and woods and trails through the woodlands which provide a nice walk,” according to the town of Fairfield website. For those who enjoy hiking or a leisurely walk in the woods, this house is also within walking distance of the Connecticut Audubon Society and its Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact John Hackett and Peter Stern of John Hackett Associates and William Raveis Real Estate; Hackett at 203-543-2697 or john.hackett@raveis.com, and Stern at 203-414-7340 or Peter.Stern@raveis.com.