On the Market: Fairfield colonial offers plenty of space for leisure pursuits

FAIRFIELD — A welcome mat at one door to the classic colonial house at 2980 Burr Street sums up the sentiments of its owners, “gather together.”

This is a great house and surrounding acreage to gather together for formal family holiday parties, casual picnics, sporting activities, or just plain relaxing inside or outdoors.

“Our home sits on a very private piece of land that brings peace and tranquility to us after a hectic work day,” according to one of the owners. “Summertime is spent eating dinner on our back deck, enjoying our yard and the woods beyond and an evening swim in the pool,” one owner said. They said they also enjoy the sounds of birds chirping when the windows are open and are able to engage in indoor-outdoor living because of the French doors to the back deck and yard. “We can have the best of indoors and outdoors during barbeques in the summer.”

The 2.38-acre level property offers plenty of opportunity for leisure pursuits and recreational activities. The backyard features a heated in-ground swimming pool and “We have a field just behind our hedges where many a soccer game took place, and occasionally a badminton net went up,” the owner said. That same field has been the site of bocce games and family members have even pitched tents there to camp overnight under the stars. And those stars are plentiful in this section of the Greenfield Hill neighborhood where the sky is not obliterated by light pollution.

Within walking distance of this house is another educational and recreational facility: the Connecticut Audubon Society and its Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary with hiking trails, including one specifically designed for wheelchair access. Additionally, the municipally owned Brett Woods Open Space is just a short drive away. “If you take the right trail you end up at a beautiful, serene pond,” the owner said. Brett Woods has trails for hiking and horseback riding.

This beige house with white trim and stone facing has much to offer as well, starting with its nine rooms and 4,724 square feet of living space. This move-in condition family home blends luxury and practicality, according to the co-listing agents. It was built in 1994 and has since enjoyed many updates that accommodate modern living and entertaining. Some recent upgrades include new bamboo wood floors in the master bedroom suite, new windows and transoms in the formal living room, a new covered front porch and garage doors, and new Hardy board siding on the exterior of the house.

The backyard got a new patio and the pool got a new heater. Also outside, the driveway was recently resurfaced and stonework was added. Back inside, new hardwood flooring was installed in a hallway and some rooms. Some baths were updated, and several rooms were framed with crown molding.

The house is set well back from the main road down a very long driveway, the entrance to which is marked by two stone pillars topped with stone pineapples, a symbol of welcoming. Closer to the house the circular driveway is bordered by Belgium block. The front door is framed with sidelights and a transom and opens into the two-story foyer, which has an interior balcony with a decorative wrought iron railing. In the formal dining room there is dentil crown molding, chair railing and paneling on the lower walls, and French doors to the deck, which has a long built-in bench. Also off the foyer is an office.

In the gourmet kitchen there is a farm sink, a center island, Ogee-edged granite counters, new cabinetry and lighting, white subway tile backsplash, and high-end appliances including an Italian imported Bertazzoni six-burner range. The eat-in area has a vaulted ceiling, skylight, a large picture window, and sliding doors to the deck. The family room features dentil molding and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. “Our master bedroom has a wall of windows overlooking our backyard with no need for curtains as our only backyard neighbor is a sea of trees,” the owner said. The master has a walk-in closet and its bath has a soaking tub, shower and double sinks.

There is a finished game room on the lower level with a wet bar, a half bath, and plenty of room for a gym.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 2980 Burr Street PRICE: $999,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 2.38-acre level property, heated in-ground swimming pool, patio, deck, exterior lighting, porch, shed, underground sprinkler, new furnace and water heater, new hardwood flooring throughout, new windows and transoms, wet bar, generator, close to the Connecticut Audubon Society at Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary and Brett Woods Open Space, proximity to the Patterson Club, only six miles from the Fairfield train station and downtown restaurants and shopping, one fireplace, pre-wired for cable, circular driveway, zoned central air conditioning, natural gas heat, attached three-car garage, full finished basement, pull-down attic stairs, private well, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOL: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $695,030 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $18,620

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Deborah Cooke and Adele Higgins of Higgins Group Real Estate; Cooke at 203-216-1480 or deborah@higginsgroup.com, and Higgins at 203-767-6344 or adele@higginsgroup.com.