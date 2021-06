FAIRFIELD — A winding country lane leads past eight acres of open fields and stone walls to the 12-room estate at 2661 Congress Street.

“Prestigious Greenfield Hill offers many beautiful properties,” said listing agent Ken Martin, of William Raveis Real Estate. “However, 2661 Congress Street is a rare, nearly 8-acre pastoral setting bordered by conservation land offering ultimate privacy for year-round residency or a weekend country retreat easily accessible from New York City.”

Built by designer Fred Gunther the private colonial is surrounded by heritage and fruit trees and perennial borders. An in-ground gunite pool with extended flagstone patios, terraces and a wisteria-draped pergola lend to the entertaining options outdoors.

Inside, the home features four levels of living space accented by custom millwork and built-ins throughout, as well as hardwood and native stone floors and hand-hewn beams. Large and well-placed windows allow for plenty of natural light and views of the pool and gardens throughout the day.

The living room offers a hardwood floor and fireplace, while the dining room features a bay window. The kitchen has exposed beams, a dining area with fireplace and French doors.

A highlight of the home is the unusual serpentine staircase that winds up three stories from the entry hall. The first-floor sunroom features a stone floor, vaulted ceiling and a wet bar.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including a primary suite with dressing room and full bath with steam/sauna and whirlpool tub. The additional bedrooms offer hardwood floors and built-ins.

This home includes an exercise room, laundry room and workshop and a full, partially finished basement and walk-up finished, heated attic. A separate two-story barn with finished lofts could provide a private home office, artist or music studio or even a horse facility.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 2661 Congress Street, Fairfield PRICE: $2,350,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: Fred Gunther-designed estate on eight acres with old stone walls, fruit trees, separate two-story barn, in-ground pool, flagstone patios, fireplaces, millwork and built-ins, hand-hewn beams, three-story serpentine staircase, central air, three-car garage, covered deck, kennel ASSESSMENT: $1,530,970 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $41,015 See More Collapse

This house is on the market for $2.35 million.

For details contact Ken Martin of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-258-7207 or ken.martin@raveis.com.