This house sits in a private setting, a level lot of just over two acres in the Greenfield Hill section of Fairfield, near the Westport border.

FAIRFIELD — The owners of the custom-built contemporary farmhouse at 3270 Sturges Highway had several schools of thought in mind when crafting their unique design.

Although each element seemed incongruous at first, the end result is a nine-room wonder that creates a seamless mélange of fairytale and practicality, of sleek sophistication and casual relaxation, of comfortable living quarters and inviting entertainment spaces. It was designed by award-winning architects Vicente-Burin, with lots of input from the homeowners.

“We wanted something unique. We wanted to make it our own aesthetic, which is modern/contemporary, yet make it fit in its environment, which is serene and calm, sort of a sanctuary,” one of the homeowners said. Not only is this property a sanctuary but so is the surrounding area. This house is not far from Brett Woods Open Space, the 185.7-acre municipal wildlife conservation area featuring hiking trails and bridle paths.

Thoughtful architectural details are found throughout including high ceilings, natural stone, 10-inch white oak floors, Marvin windows, and high-end materials. On the first floor the ceilings are 11 ½ feet tall. In the basement the ceiling is 10 feet tall, a 14 ½-foot ceiling is featured in the master bedroom suite, and in the great room the height of the vaulted ceiling is about 20 feet.

There is a stone wall along the front of the 2.06-acre level parcel and a long driveway that the owners designed as a “fairytale, storybook approach to the house,” in the very northern reaches of Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill neighborhood. The attractive exterior comprises steel and natural cedar siding with an attached over-sized garage containing two vehicle bays. There is another attached garage with one bay. The front door opens to reveal 4,429 square feet of living space. It also reveals a flexible, open floor plan and an immediate view of the backyard as one enters the vestibule.

French doors flanked by tall windows on the rear wall open to the bluestone patio. The garage and another wing of the house hug the patio, giving this indoor-outdoor space the appearance of a courtyard. The owners said this patio is a great entertaining/party space. “We were inspired by California. We wanted to make the outside part of the home,” an owner said.

There is room for an in-ground swimming pool in the yard, which is quite private by virtue of the location of this parcel, its beautiful landscaping, and scrim of tall trees along the perimeter of the property. The back and sides of the lot contain 8 ½-foot deer fencing. Among its trees, shrubbery and perennials are California white privet hedge, white birch and river birch trees, hydrangeas, and roses.

Back inside, the living room features custom cabinets along one wall and a built-in cocktail bar, or beverage center, around the corner with a tall Sub-Zero wine refrigerator. The state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen features a long center island/breakfast bar, wet bar, and high-end appliances including a Wolf five-burner gas cooktop with a custom hood, Miele double wall ovens, Marvel ice machine, and two GE dishwashers, which will come in handy when entertaining. The kitchen is open to a large dining area and the great room, which has a fireplace with a Pietro Cardoza surround, and steel instead of wood framing around its windows.

Unlike most mudrooms with exposed cubbies, this one has a closet to hide coats and boots. It also provides access to the garages and a separate garbage and recycling compartment. There is an office or study on the main level that could be used as guest, in-law or au pair en suite bedroom. Its marble bath features a glass-enclosed shower and a floating vanity. Its closet conceals the smart home technology controls.

Upstairs, the master suite features a gas fireplace with a unique marble surround, 27 feet of walk-in closet space with organizers, a door to a Juliet-style balcony, and a marble spa bath with a large walk-in shower, floating double vanity, and free-standing Victoria + Albert soaking tub. There are soft-close drawers in the bathrooms. One of the other bedrooms has a Phillip Jeffries grass cloth wallcovering.

The full partially finished basement is plumbed for a bath and has enough square footage to accommodate a home theater, play space, another bedroom, and a wine cellar. There is already a gym and game room on this level. It has a separate zone for heating.

This house has natural gas heat, one of few houses in this area of town that do.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle & Company/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-HOME (4663) or michelleandcompany.com.