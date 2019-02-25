On the Market / Fairfield home built by award-winning architect

FAIRFIELD — The brown, shingle Cape Cod-style house at 158 Redding Road is touched by greatness, directly and indirectly.

The house in the Greenfield Hill section of town was designed and built by award-winning residential architect James MacNaughton (1923-2012), who created this house back in 1953 for his own family including his wife, who was a noteworthy animal portrait artist, the late Ann Beisel MacNaughton.

The indirect brush with greatness comes by way of the neighbor who once lived across the street: Medal of Honor and Silver Star winner Michael J. Daly, a U.S. Army officer whose heroic actions during World War II led to those awards.

The house and its one-acre level property have many appealing attractions. It is located in a place that is just a short stroll from the Greenfield Hill Village Center, which has a bank, veterinary hospital, restaurant, a market/convenience store, and a seasonal farmers market. Only three miles away is downtown Fairfield and the Metro-North train stations in downtown Fairfield and Southport.

It has a detached barn containing three horse stalls and two vehicle bays. A third bay is available in the attached garage. It has a first floor master bedroom suite and guest room, and its paneled library features a wet bar in addition to walls of built-in bookshelves.

Indoor-outdoor living is encouraged by the layout of the house and the positioning of its rear and front patios. The one in the backyard comprises bluestone surrounded by attractive shrubbery. The patio in the front of the house is made of red brick arranged in a herringbone pattern and is hidden behind a tall privacy fence.

From the street view this house appears to be a typical, modestly sized Cape Cod. A surprise awaits those who enter this 2,909-square-foot house, which is much larger than the first glance would infer. The sizable formal living room has a fireplace, random-width hardwood floorboards, and a wood-paneled wall. French doors open into the large family room that could really be called a sunroom because of its many windows. It also has sliding doors to the rear patio and yard.

In the formal dining room there is an exposed beamed ceiling, a bay window, and the same random-width flooring as in the living room. The large country kitchen has a tall vaulted ceiling with exposed beams above the eat-in area, skylights, a ceramic tile floor, and sliding doors to the rear patio and yard; an ideal flow for entertaining.

On the opposite end of the house the library features four walls of built-in bookshelves and a window seat. The wet bar has a hammered brass sink and blue ceramic tile counter space. From there a vestibule leads into the sizable master bedroom, which features a tall, vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a Palladium window, a sitting area, ceiling fan, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a walk-in closet.

The master bath features a marble floor and large shower. There is a guest bedroom on the first floor that could also be used as an office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 158 Redding Road PRICE: $699,900 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 AMENITIES: one-acre level property, detached barn/garage with three horse stalls and two vehicle bays, attached one-car garage, bluestone patio, red brick patio, garden shed, paneled library, wet bar, storm windows, two fireplaces, just a short stroll from Greenfield Hill Village Center, not far from shopping and restaurants on Post Road (Route 1) in Fairfield and Westport, zoned central air conditioning and oil heating system, septic system, connected to public water, full unfinished basement, four bedrooms including first floor master, three full baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $490,420 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $12,927

On the second floor, there are two more bedrooms, one of which has its own fireplace against a wall of red brick. These bedrooms share a hall bath.

If the next owners plan to keep horses, they should know that this house is not far from the Fairfield County Hunt Club in neighboring Westport, and at the opposite end of Redding Road just a couple of miles away there are bridle trails in Brett Woods Open Space.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Jill Kelly and Paul Triantafel of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Kelly at 203-255-0865 or jillspt@aol.com, and Triantafel at 203-209-0576 or ptriantafel@wpsir.com.