FAIRFIELD — The newly re-imagined colonial house at 115 Senate Lane offers a mélange of classicism and contemporary styling and a touch of gold.

That’s Steve Gold, as in “Million Dollar Listing New York,” the two-time Emmy-nominated Bravo television series that puts the real (estate) in reality TV.

Gold, a native of Stamford, is a successful luxury real estate broker who recently attained his Connecticut real estate license and serves as the co-listing agent of this house along with Tara Hawley, both with Coldwell Banker; Gold in Greenwich and Hawley in Fairfield. Gold said he recently got his Connecticut license because of the increased activity in Connecticut’s gold coast communities as New Yorkers seek larger houses and properties in Fairfield County, a place that’s close to his heart.

“I still have many roots in Fairfield County,” Gold said, adding that it is a sub-market of New York City. “It’s important to serve my clients wherever they want to be.”

He added, “Without a doubt, it’s been a great market.”

Gold and Hawley were on hand last week to greet real estate professionals at an open house, touting the assets of this 12-room, 10,214-square-foot home, and the advantages of its location.

The house is set on a property of nearly five acres at the end of a gated private cul-de-sac in the Greenfield Hill section of Fairfield, which enhances the secluded setting. It is a peaceful neighborhood with two-acre zoning and only three other houses on this private lane. The house is seemingly worlds away from civilization yet only about seven minutes from downtown Fairfield shops, restaurants and the Metro North Railroad train station.

Even closer still are Black Rock Turnpike for shopping and dining, the Merritt Parkway for commuters, and the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield for birdwatching, hiking and enjoying nature. The Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary, which surrounds the center, features hundreds of species of birds and seven miles of trails - including the Chiboucas wheelchair-accessible trail.

The house itself enjoys classic colonial curb appeal, with its striking stone façade, and modernistic interior styling, with a long list of amenities including generously proportioned rooms, custom detailed molding, a wine-cellar, and several wet bars signaling this is a great entertaining house.

“There’s a lot that’s special about this house; the convenience of a new home with character and a sense of style that new homes are usually devoid of, especially in this price point,” Gold said.

Although this house was built in 2003 it lives as if it were recently constructed.

An apron of cobblestone serves as a giant welcome mat at the foot of the covered front entrance.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 115 Senate Lane, Fairfield PRICE: $2,250,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 4.85-acre level and secluded property, located on a gated private cul-de-sac, underground utilities, patio, built-in grill, exterior lighting, wine cellar, wet bar, music room, generator, audio system, cable - available, central vacuum; only minutes to the Merritt Parkway, the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield and its Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary, four fireplaces, nanny suite with full bath, circular driveway, attached three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, 100-gallon water heater tank, full partially finished basement with a mini-kitchen, attic, plenty of room for a pool, public water connection, septic system, six bedrooms, nine full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $2,229,010 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $59,715

Inside, the formal living and dining rooms each feature a marble fireplace. The handsome home office has a coffered ceiling, custom built-ins and suede in-lay walls. The gourmet eat-in kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar, quartz counters, under cabinet lighting, high-end appliances, and casual dining area with French doors to the patio and yard. The adjacent family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, a door to the same patio and another to a three-season screened-in porch.

This house has six bedrooms including a master suite with a fireplace, deep tray ceiling with cove lighting, dressing room, walk-in closet and a luxurious bath. On the second floor, there are three additional bedrooms, all en-suite. Conveniently located off the kitchen and mudroom area there is a first floor bedroom with a full bath, which is great for a nanny or in-laws.

The finished third floor has a huge studio space.

The wealth of recreational features begins with the cavernous main-level, flexible-use bonus room, which is currently serving as an exercise room with a coffered ceiling and mirrored walls.

“Don’t miss the partially finished lower level,” Gold and Hawley said.

It is the epitome of casual luxury with a spacious recreation/game/play room, kitchenette, music room, media room and the wine cellar, which can accommodate at least 700 bottles.

This house is more than a “million dollar listing.” The asking price is $2,250,000.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Tara Rowe Hawley and Steve Gold of Coldwell Banker; Hawley at 203-331-5939 or tara.hawley@coldwellbankermoves.com, and Gold at 212-508-7193.