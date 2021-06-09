Skip to main content
On the Market: Fairfield home comes with entertainment wing

Meredith Guinness
50 Whites Hill Lane, Fairfield, Conn.
50 Whites Hill Lane, Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Conveniently located on a quiet cul-de-sac in lower Greenfield Hill, the home at 50 Whites Hill Lane features a flexible floor plan that grows with a family’s changing stages and lifestyle needs.

“It can work if you need to work from home or if you have extended visitors or multi-generational living needs, and the private, one-bedroom apartment with separate entrance is a perfect option for an in-law/au pair or for rental income,” said listing agent Linda Blackwell, of Houlihan Lawrence.

The six-bedroom home also includes entertaining options galore with well-considered room scale and a heated Gunite pool, she said.

The first floor offers a master bedroom suite with a luxurious bath with stone tile, a large glass shower, soaking tub and double vanity. The suite’s French doors open to the pool and terrace, perfect for an early dip or a relaxing swim before bedtime.

There are three additional bedrooms on this level.

The second floor offers an entertainment wing with room for media options, games or gym equipment and an additional bedroom, full bath and second family room and office.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial ranch

ADDRESS: 50 Whites Hill Lane, Fairfield

PRICE: $1,320,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15

FEATURES: Cul-de-sac, heated pool, flexible floor plan, potential au pair or in-law space, central air, central vacuum

SCHOOLS: Dwight, Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe

ASSESSMENT: $850,570

MILL RATE: 26.79

TAXES: $22,787

Family gourmands will enjoy the kitchen filled with stainless steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, six-burner Wolf cooktop and double convection ovens with an additional warming drawer and a large microwave.

The adjoining mudroom/laundry room has a walk-in pantry, half bath and additional cabinets and counters — a welcome feature during parties and entertaining.

The large one-bedroom apartment offers a separate entrance, full kitchen, washer and dryer and jet tub. This is a legal rental or could serve as private family or staff space.

The lower level offers 2,700 square feet of storage space.

This house is on the market for $1,320,000.

For details contact Linda Blackwell, Linda Blackwell Group, Houlihan Lawrence, at 203-698-1234 or lblackwell@houlihanlawrence.com.
