On the Market: Fairfield home comes with entertainment wing

FAIRFIELD — Conveniently located on a quiet cul-de-sac in lower Greenfield Hill, the home at 50 Whites Hill Lane features a flexible floor plan that grows with a family’s changing stages and lifestyle needs.

“It can work if you need to work from home or if you have extended visitors or multi-generational living needs, and the private, one-bedroom apartment with separate entrance is a perfect option for an in-law/au pair or for rental income,” said listing agent Linda Blackwell, of Houlihan Lawrence.