Real Estate

On the Market: Fairfield home features custom woodworking and other original 1935 details

Meredith Guinness
138 Toilsome Hill Road, Fairfield, Conn.
FAIRFIELD — There’s a chance many in Fairfield County are familiar with the work of Charles Wellington Walker.

He’s designed numerous buildings throughout the area, including Fairfield University’s stately Bellarmine Hall, the YMCA in Bridgeport and the private home known as “The Chimneys” in Bridgeport’s Black Rock.

Among the established list is the Georgian brick home at 138 Toilsome Hill Road in Fairfield, which he built in 1935.

Laura Sydney, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, explained the home’s first occupant was Robert H.W. Strang, the first orthodontic specialist in Connecticut. Strang, who kept a private practice in the home’s lower level, taught at the University of Bridgeport, where Walker also designed several buildings.

“Reminiscent of a bygone era, the home features exquisite period details,” including original millwork with specialty carved wood, five working fireplaces, a butler’s pantry, back staircase and a dumbwaiter, Sydney said.

The half-acre-plus property features flowing gardens on all sides, including flower and vegetable gardens. Bluestone patios, decks and a screened porch offer plenty of ways to enjoy the scenery.

The home itself features a slate roof, specialty marble, natural stone, French doors and graceful arches. The living room and family/dining room offer custom fireplaces.

The updated chef’s kitchen includes a breakfast bar, granite countertops, two sinks, a Wolf cooktop, warming drawer and double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Asko dishwasher, an office area and French doors to the upper patio and deck.

Upstairs, there are five large bedrooms, including a primary suite with fireplace.

More Information

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 138 Toilsome Hill Road, Fairfield

PRICE: $999,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11

FEATURES: architect-designed Georgian, five bedrooms, five fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, bluestone patios, deck, French doors, custom millwork and woods, specialty marble, dumbwaiter, home gym

SCHOOLS: Stratfield, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde

ASSESSMENT: $631,890

MILL RATE: 26.79

TAXES: $17,048

The finished, walk-out lower level includes a separate entrance and a recreation room with fireplace, a full bath, mud room and home gym. The walk-up attic is plumbed and wired for heat and a bath and could be finished for additional living space.

This house is on the market for just under $1 million.

For details contact Laura Sydney of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-610-3949 or lsydney@williampitt.com.
