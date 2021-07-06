On the Market: Fairfield home features previous owner's master gardening touch Meredith Guinness July 6, 2021 Updated: July 6, 2021 2:49 p.m.
191 Eastlea Lane, Fairfield, Conn.
FAIRFIELD — The interesting, contemporary house at 191 Eastlea Lane has been home to a master gardener and it shows in the attention paid to the planned beds, mature trees and gardens that surround it.
The vegetable and fruit gardens provide fresh meal options in summer and fall and daffodils, daylilies, irises, roses, peonies and foxglove offer welcome bursts of color and contrast around the grounds.
Meredith Guinness