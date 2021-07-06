On the Market: Fairfield home features previous owner's master gardening touch

FAIRFIELD — The interesting, contemporary house at 191 Eastlea Lane has been home to a master gardener and it shows in the attention paid to the planned beds, mature trees and gardens that surround it.

The vegetable and fruit gardens provide fresh meal options in summer and fall and daffodils, daylilies, irises, roses, peonies and foxglove offer welcome bursts of color and contrast around the grounds.

The 10-room home, built in 1980 with an addition in 1988, is set at the end of a cul-de-sac and surrounded by conservation land. A scenic pond, home to a wide variety of wildlife and birds, and in-ground pool add interest to the two-plus private acres of property.

“The current owners have lived here for 27 years,” said listing agent Holly Delbello, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties. “Their three boys grew up here, loved playing lacrosse and ultimate frisbee in the yard, ping pong on the deck, swimming in the pool, and playing board games, cards and video games inside in the cozy sunken lounge area.”

The nearly 5,000 square feet of living space allows for traditional rooms as well as inventive use of the versatile design. The 25-foot-by-18-foot living room offers parquet flooring, fireplace and a vaulted ceiling and skylight.

Both the eat-in kitchen and the family room offer sliders to the outdoors.

The main level features a bedroom, as well as home office spaces and two wet bars, including one with floor-to-ceiling wine racks. The second floor provides a complete primary suite with separate shower and whirlpool tub and two additional bedrooms and two baths.

The in-ground pool is surrounded by an oversized deck and many rooms overlook the peaceful rear yard.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 191 Eastlea Lane, Fairfield PRICE: $1,075,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: Contemporary with five bedrooms, in-ground pool, patio, gardens and mature trees, two-car garage, central air, fireplace, wet bars, built-ins and walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, clapboard siding SCHOOLS: Burr, Tomlinson, Fairfield Warde ASSESSMENT: $683,480 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $18,310 See More Collapse

All bedrooms offer new carpeting and the home has been freshly painted and is ready for a new owner’s personal tastes and updates.

This house is on the market for $1,075,000.

For details contact Holly DelBello of Berkshire Hathaway at 203-722-0439 or hollydelbello@bhhsne.com.