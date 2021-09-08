On the Market: Fairfield home is 'a gardener's dream' Meredith Guinness Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 1:02 p.m.
SOUTHPORT — Tucked behind another home, the former carriage house at 870 Pequot Avenue is “a gardener’s dream,” said listing agent Amy Curry of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.
“What an incredible secret oasis in the heart of the village,” she said. “This is truly a super cool Victorian carriage house set off Pequot Ave offering complete privacy, extraordinary gardens, a separate garden house with two studios and a full bath and gunite pool.”
