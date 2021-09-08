On the Market: Fairfield home is 'a gardener's dream'

SOUTHPORT — Tucked behind another home, the former carriage house at 870 Pequot Avenue is “a gardener’s dream,” said listing agent Amy Curry of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

“What an incredible secret oasis in the heart of the village,” she said. “This is truly a super cool Victorian carriage house set off Pequot Ave offering complete privacy, extraordinary gardens, a separate garden house with two studios and a full bath and gunite pool.”

The French doors of the large, paneled living room with corner fireplace open to a brick-walled garden surrounding the in-ground pool. A home office also has access to the garden and the ample dining room windows overlook the terrace and pool.

The eat-in kitchen features colorful Mediterranean-styled tiles and connects to the family room with built-ins and two sets of original 54-inch double stable doors. The screened-in porch offers a place to dine, read or relax after a swim.

An en-suite guest bedroom completes the main level.

Upstairs, one finds the master bedroom with cathedral ceiling that connects to the library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a balcony with views of the property. The second level also includes two identical bedrooms and a full bath.

Redesigned and renovated in 2001 by architect Mark Bartolone, a garden cottage complements the grounds offering a one-car garage with a garden room, workshop, full bath and two studios on the second floor.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial, Victorian ADDRESS: 870 Pequot Avenue, Southport PRICE: $2,950,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: Secluded 3.44-acre property with landscaped gardens, brick walkways, fireplace, in-ground pool, exposed beams, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, garden cottage, detached garage, enclosed porch, public water and sewer, natural gas SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $1,287,300 MILL RATE: 26.98 TAXES: $34,731 See More Collapse

The landscaped property is one of the most visited in the area and has been featured in home and garden magazines and local garden tours, including Frank Cabot’s Garden Conservancy Open Days, The Southport Garden Festival Walking Tour and the Westport Historical Society’s Hidden Garden Tour. Among the show-stopping features are flowering shrubs, mature specimen trees, perennials, bulbs, clematis and ground cover, as well as a pond ducks return to each year to raise their young.

A spirit garden adjacent to the pond features evergreens and mosses and attracts thousands of red-winged blackbirds who nest in the rushes in late winter. A secret garden offers a waterfall.

This house is on the market for $2.95 million.

For details contact Amy Waugh Curry of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-913-8744 or acurry@bhhsne.com.