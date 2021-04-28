On the Market: Fairfield home is its 'own private country club'

FAIRFIELD — Every one of the 96 luxury homes in the gated community of The Ridge could be considered special. All of them share the same country club lifestyle and amenities positioned behind the 24-hour security of the stone gatehouse.
Yet, the owners of the custom contemporary Cape Cod house at 212 Fence Row Drive in Fairfield think theirs is, arguably, the best of them all because of what they call its “prime location” within this private enclave. Their 6,892-square-foot house sits on a level property of just over two acres with The Ridge’s 2,400-square-foot recreation center/clubhouse and community pool “in” their backyard. They refer to it as their own private country club.