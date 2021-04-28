On the Market: Fairfield home is its 'own private country club'

FAIRFIELD — Every one of the 96 luxury homes in the gated community of The Ridge could be considered special. All of them share the same country club lifestyle and amenities positioned behind the 24-hour security of the stone gatehouse.

Yet, the owners of the custom contemporary Cape Cod house at 212 Fence Row Drive in Fairfield think theirs is, arguably, the best of them all because of what they call its “prime location” within this private enclave. Their 6,892-square-foot house sits on a level property of just over two acres with The Ridge’s 2,400-square-foot recreation center/clubhouse and community pool “in” their backyard. They refer to it as their own private country club.

While other residents have to walk a bit to get to the heart of The Ridge, and some at the outer edges of the community choose to drive there, the residents of this house need only hop over their stone wall. Their rear yard is adjacent to these shared amenities including the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, two professionally maintained lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, a playground/tot lot and picnic areas.

Clearly, athletics, recreation and relaxation are distinguishing characteristics of this community, which is the former Pepperidge Farm that launched a well-known baking company, in Greenfield Hill on the border of Westport. Residents also use the five miles of private roads for biking, jogging and simply walking.

And, according to listing agent Nancy Thorne, the owners of this house enjoy deeded rights to the bridle trails throughout The Ridge that connect to Fairfield’s municipally owned trail system, which is maintained by the Fairfield Bridle Trail Association. More than 30 miles of trails connect to Brett Woods open space, the lower Hulls Farm trails and the Hunt Club in neighboring Westport.

The stone gray country stone house itself is full of distinguishing characteristics, starting from the attractive approach to the front entrance. It is marked with a decorative iron gate, bluestone path, and a curvaceous stone wall lined with landscaping that includes specimen plantings. The front door opens into the two-story entry foyer, which features a mosaic star inlaid in the tile flooring.

The 11-room house was built in 1986 and enjoys a flexible floor plan with spacious rooms and modern technologies including three separate furnaces with six heating and cooling zones, a whole house gas generator, and newer architectural roof. The sunken formal living room has a wall of windows and a tray ceiling. The formal dining room has a walk-in bay window with views into the courtyard.

The newer kitchen has a Viking range, a center island, ample counter space, a pantry and a generous breakfast area with French doors to the patio. The kitchen also accesses the atrium or sunroom, which runs the entire length of the house and features skylights, ceiling fans, and French doors to the patio and grilling area. The sunroom can also be accessed from the master bedroom suite, laundry room and great room.

There is a two-and-a-half-story cathedral ceiling, antiqued brick fireplace and large picture windows in the cavernous great room. A circular staircase wends its way to the second floor where the wide loft landing provides enough room for an upright piano and seating. Usually the second floor holds all, or most, of the bedrooms. In this house the upstairs level features a two-bedroom apartment, “ideal for multi-generational living,” Thorne said. It could also serve as an au pair suite.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Contemporary Cape Cod ADDRESS: 212 Fence Row Drive PRICE: $1,595,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 AMENITIES: gated community with Gunite heated community swimming pool, Har-Tru tennis courts, clubhouse, and concierge staffing services; 2.01-acre level property, patio, grill, underground sprinkler, newer architectural roof, whole house gas generator, pre-wired for cable, intercom, two fireplaces, three separate furnaces with six heating and cooling zones, natural gas heat, homeowners' association, oversized three-car garage, attic, unfinished basement, stone walls, public water connection, septic system, six bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOL: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $975,310 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $26,129 ASSOCIATION FEE: $399 (paid monthly, includes clubhouse privileges, grounds maintenance, insurance, security service, community pool service, road maintenance, snow removal and other benefits) See More Collapse

Four more bedrooms are found on the main living level. The master suite features a gas log fireplace, a cherry closet, and a Travertine bath with a jetted tub, shower and custom cabinets with double sinks. Two of the other bedrooms are en suite and the third is currently used as a study.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Nancy Thorne of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-331-5333 or nancythorne@bhhsne.com.