On the Market: Fairfield home offers active, waterfront lifestyle

FAIRFIELD — Owning a house by the sea allows for an active outdoor lifestyle. Owning a house creek-side — just steps from the ocean — only broadens those recreational and athletic opportunities, at least on Pine Creek Point.
The cream-colored colonial house at 444 Pine Creek Avenue, in Fairfield’s beach neighborhood, sits along Pine Creek with a legal deep water dock to launch a boat, kayak or paddleboard, or “even grab an inner tube and have fun,” listing agent Bette Gigliotti said. The dock has electricity and can accommodate a boat of up to 50 feet. The waterfront creek-side home also enjoys views of Long Island Sound.