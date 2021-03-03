On the Market: Fairfield home offers active, waterfront lifestyle

FAIRFIELD — Owning a house by the sea allows for an active outdoor lifestyle. Owning a house creek-side — just steps from the ocean — only broadens those recreational and athletic opportunities, at least on Pine Creek Point.

The cream-colored colonial house at 444 Pine Creek Avenue, in Fairfield’s beach neighborhood, sits along Pine Creek with a legal deep water dock to launch a boat, kayak or paddleboard, or “even grab an inner tube and have fun,” listing agent Bette Gigliotti said. The dock has electricity and can accommodate a boat of up to 50 feet. The waterfront creek-side home also enjoys views of Long Island Sound.

Contributed photo / Oliver Bencosme Photo

This house is also a short walk to local beaches for swimming, and to trails for walking in the Old Dam Road Marsh Open Space, as well as municipal ballfields, tennis courts, and the Carl Dickman Par 3 golf course.

The eight-room house was “completely gutted and renovated from top to bottom with a tasteful ‘beachy modern’ flair and custom features throughout,” Gigliotti said. It was built in 1947 on a nearly quarter of an acre level parcel that is in a flood zone yet it has “never flooded ever,” according to Gigliotti.

The renovation gave this house an interesting and unusual silhouette with vertical board and batten siding combined with horizontal shakes, and a modern “turret” that loosely resembles a lighthouse. The front façade of the gray house features gray shutters and window flower boxes.

Within the 2,550 square feet of this house the combination living-dining room features a gas-fueled fireplace and sliding doors to the covered and open flagstone patio, dock, fire pit, and outdoor shower.

Contributed photo / Oliver Bencosme Photo

The European-inspired kitchen contains custom cabinetry with doors that lift up, a center island/breakfast bar with a waterfall counter, a 42-inch custom Kohler sink, quartz counters, breakfast nook and high-end appliances, including a six-burner Viking range, large Thermador wine cooler, and two dishwashers. Black metal pocket doors separate the kitchen from the spacious pantry area where there is another sink.

On the second floor there are three en suite bedrooms. The master suite features a sizable spa-like bath with water views, a tub, walk-in shower, double vanities and two walk-in closets. Both the master bedroom and bath have doors to a balcony. The third level could serve as a fourth bedroom if needed, although this flexible space could also be set up as a movie/lounge area or an office. It has a full bath, storage, skylights and a wet bar.

There is an option to buy the furniture along with the house and make this a true turn-key home.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Bette Gigliotti of Gigliotti Group and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-451-0040 or Bette.Gigliotti@raveis.com.