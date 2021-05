FAIRFIELD — You know a home is probably well built when the builder chooses to live in it.

That’s true of the architectural gem at 494 Lalley Boulevard in Fairfield, according to listing agent Sara Santos of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“Bella Homes CT has been building luxury homes in Fairfield Beach and the surrounding areas for 20 years,” Santos said. “This home has incredible unobstructed views of Penfield Beach from every level. This home is truly special.”

Built in 2018, this fully custom colonial features gorgeous views from every room with both sunrises and sunsets and coastal breezes throughout.

A modern beach lifestyle and outdoor living was paramount in the planning, Santos said. The property boasts an oversized infinity edge Gunite pool and spa, as well as an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, granite bar, fireplace and outdoor shower.

A rooftop deck with built-in grill is a relaxing place to spend a summer evening.

The open floor plan makes the main living spaces ideal for entertaining that starts indoors and spills to the outer amenities. The home includes a modern wine room, elevator to the floor levels and oversized three-car garage, as well as a covered porch and expansive pool decks.

The gourmet kitchen includes an ample island and professional Thermador appliances surrounded by custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. Multiple fireplaces keep the home toasty even in the off season.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 494 Lalley Boulevard, Fairfield PRICE: $3,799,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: Beachside property, water views throughout, Gunite pool, gourmet kitchen, four levels with elevator, outer decks and roof patio with grill, outdoor shower, outdoor fireplace, wine room, audio system, security system SCHOOLS: Roger Sherman, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $1,478,050 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $39,597

The home is outfitted with a full-house generator, central air, laundry in an upper level, a finished walk-up attic and a walk-out basement. It also features professionally landscaped grounds and an underground sprinkler system.

This house is on the market for nearly $3.8 million.

For details contact Sara Santos, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, at 203-209-6243 or www.sarasantoshomes.com.