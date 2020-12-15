On the Market: Fairfield home rich with recreational amenities

FAIRFIELD — The impressive country estate of more than 11 acres at 1211 Old Academy Road is something most people might expect to find in rural Redding or Back County Greenwich, yet there it is, right in the heart of Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill.
A scrim of mature trees hides from view this family compound that includes a long list of living, entertaining and recreational amenities. It’s clear from the moment one turns into the driveway that boredom will never find the residents of this special place. The property features an outdoor tennis court and a three-stall tennis barn; a field house with a gymnasium and an indoor court for racquetball, squash and volleyball; and a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and pool house surrounded by a patterned brick terrace.