On the Market: Fairfield home rich with recreational amenities

FAIRFIELD — The impressive country estate of more than 11 acres at 1211 Old Academy Road is something most people might expect to find in rural Redding or Back County Greenwich, yet there it is, right in the heart of Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill.

A scrim of mature trees hides from view this family compound that includes a long list of living, entertaining and recreational amenities. It’s clear from the moment one turns into the driveway that boredom will never find the residents of this special place. The property features an outdoor tennis court and a three-stall tennis barn; a field house with a gymnasium and an indoor court for racquetball, squash and volleyball; and a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and pool house surrounded by a patterned brick terrace.

Gardeners will be delighted with the custom Healy Arboretum, which is on five additional acres and includes 1,515 square feet of mixed-use space equipped with solar power. There is also a separate greenhouse. Classic car collectors might want to know that there are two garages, one attached and one detached, totaling eight vehicle bays.

Inside the 7,635-square-foot, 13-room cream-colored colonial main house - which was built in 1948— there is a custom home movie theater “filled with old Hollywood style … perfect for your Oscar parties and family movie nights,” the listing agent said.

And it’s not just popcorn on the menu. Also found on this lower level is a catering kitchen, ideal for entertaining. An elevator connects it to the main level, where the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen is located. The main kitchen features a center island, granite counters, skylights, a built-in hutch and a door to the attractive grounds. A third summer kitchen is found in the pool house.

A pergola-like arbor, reflecting pool, and beautiful lit fountain offer an enchanting place to relax in the shade, looking back toward the main house, the agent said.

One of the most unusual and beautiful spaces is the English conservatory, which features a multi-vault, wood-paneled ceiling with a glass dome, under which are found tall windows topped with colorful stained glass transoms, a built-in bar and distinctive in-laid wood flooring. The family room has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a wet bar.

In the formal living room there are two marble fireplaces, one at both ends, and a raised circular platform for placement of a grand piano to match the grand setting. The wood-paneled home office has a fireplace of its own, as does the second floor master bedroom suite.

A large en suite bedroom offers an opportunity for a first floor master or in-law suite. One of the other bedrooms currently serves as another home office, providing ample space for long distance working or schooling.

The estate was at one time much larger. It was actually split into three or four other properties, according to a member of the agent’s team. Among the addresses that were once part of this estate are 920 Redding Road and 1139 Old Academy “but 1211 Old Academy is certainly the most interesting with the fieldhouse and its (unique) two-floor swing, the conservatory with its stained glass windows, wooden paneled and glass dome on the ceiling, classic home movie theater and the solar powered arboretum,” she said.

An additional 0.68-acre lot with a private drive completes this beautiful estate, and, should the next owner want an even larger compound, there is an adjacent three-acre lot that is also available for purchase.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 1211 Old Academy Road PRICE: $2,997,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 11.16-acre level estate, corner lot along Milbank Road, custom arboretum, greenhouse, tennis court; three-stall tennis barn, fieldhouse with racquetball/squash/volleyball court and gymnasium; heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and pool house, English conservatory, custom home movie theater, separate catering kitchen accessed by an elevator, brick terrace, fountain, garden area, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, wet bar, dry bar, pre-wired for cable, five fireplaces, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, full partially finished basement, attic, semi-circular driveway, attached and detached garages totaling eight vehicle bays, public water and sewer connections, four bedrooms, five full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $2,685,060 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $71,933 See More Collapse

For as long as people have to continue socially distancing, in large measure remaining at home, this is certainly the place to do it. And even when life returns to some semblance of normal this is still the place many people would like to be considering its many features, “unmatched privacy,” the agent said, and its location only minutes away from shopping and dining.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle and Company and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-HOME (4663) or michelle@michelleandcompany.com.