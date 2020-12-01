On the Market: Fairfield home set in poetic place

FAIRFIELD — If each house along Redding Road were a word, and they were strung together, they just might create a beautiful poem about the architectural and bucolic beauty of this upper Greenfield Hill neighborhood.

It has to be an inspiring setting. This specific part of Fairfield was chosen by Robert Penn Warren as his home for almost 40 years. Warren, America’s first poet laureate, a three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, novelist, Yale professor, and literary critic lived and worked from double converted stone barns topped with a rooster weathervane on Jennings Farm. That barn still stands.

Several properties down from Warren’s former address there is an estate that also contains a barn. This modern barn features two bays, a fully winterized and very large workshop, and it is topped with a weathervane depicting an artist painting a canvas, as if trying to capture the beautiful surroundings.

This barn and the beige contemporary colonial main house sit on a 2.6-acre level property at 2345 Redding Road. Its next owners will enjoy the verdant acreage that originates on Redding Road and continues down to Banks North Road, knowing Warren may have wandered through on his frequent walks. Those walks were mentioned in his September 1989 obituary in the New York Times, which said he lived in a place where he was “surrounded by fields he loved to walk.”

This is a property on which the next owners will love to walk, relax, garden, swim and entertain. Behind the 13-room, 7,891-square-foot house the backyard offers complete privacy. It includes an expansive slate patio, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pergola and stacked stone sitting wall. The yard and the spacious heated sun porch has views to the west over the 10th fairway of the Patterson Club’s golf course.

The main house was built in 1965 as a classic colonial house but its renovations and updates throughout the years now qualify it to be called a contemporary colonial; classic curb appeal from the street view and its semi-circular driveway while it easily accommodates modern living and entertaining. A wide swath of red brick serves as a “welcome mat” leading to the covered front entrance, where the door is flanked by sidelights and topped with an arched wood depiction of the sun and its halo of rays.

Inside, wide arched entryways from one room into the other are framed in elegant molding and capped with keystones. Graciously proportioned rooms are designed for sophisticated formal or casually comfortable living and entertaining.

The spacious formal living room and the den both have fireplaces. The den also features built-in bookshelves. The living and formal dining rooms have French doors to the large sun porch, and the porch has multiple doors to the patio and pool. In the dining room there are two corner china cabinets. In the gourmet eat-in kitchen there are granite counters, a cozy breakfast bar for two, a double farm sink, ample cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, a built-in desk area and a door to the yard and pool.

This house has six bedrooms including the ground floor master suite featuring a wall of floor-to-ceiling built-ins, wall-to-wall carpeting, two walk-in closets, and an updated bath with a double vanity and glass steam shower. One bedroom has served as a nanny’s apartment with a separate entrance, or it could be an in-law suite.

The finished third floor features an office, family room and cedar closet.

This property features attractive landscaping and “enjoys sweeping westward views from one of the area’s highest points,” according to the listing agent. Perhaps that view inspired Warren’s poem “Evening Hawk,” published in 1984, during the time he was living on Redding Road. “… riding the last tumultuous avalanche of light above pines and the guttural gorge, the hawk comes,” the poem reads in part.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Libby Tritschler of Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-913-9454 or libbyt@afahomes.com.