On the Market: Fairfield house retains its 1940s charm

FAIRFIELD — “New Year, new opportunity with this Stratfield stunner,” the listing agent says of the stucco and masonry colonial house at 139 Northwood Road, Fairfield.

What better way to start off the New Year than with a new home? And this one sits on a 0.64-acre level property; an oversized parcel in the Stratfield neighborhood. The size of the lot is not the only thing that sets this property apart. This house was built in 1941, and while it has received updates it still retains some of its original charm from that era.

“The unique vintage craftsmanship and mill work is not often found in today’s modern builds,” the agent said. “The moment you step inside you are greeted with a dramatic entry with a stunning spiral staircase. Expansive rooms, nine-foot-plus ceilings, hardwood floors, built-ins and a thoughtfully designed floor plan are just the beginning of what this amazing home offers,” she said.

A paving stone pathway bisects the carpet of green front lawn dotted with shaped shrubbery as it leads to the entrance of the white house with black shutters and distinctive gable hip roof. The pale blue door opens into the center hall foyer, where there is a gracefully curved spiral staircase to the second floor. This house offers 2,710 square feet of living space.

Unlike most houses of this vintage there is no formal living room. Instead, it has a sizable family room with a wood-burning fireplace, French doors to the large deck and backyard and a door to a large, screened porch. The porch has a slate floor and a ceiling fan.

The formal dining room features chair railing, two built-in corner china cabinets, and dentil crown molding. A café-style door leads into the updated chef’s kitchen with a two-tiered center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and high-end appliances.

On the first floor there is also a half bath, and a flexible use room that could serve as a den, home office, a media room or play room. This room has wood-paneled walls, built-in bookshelves, ceiling fan and French doors to the deck.

This house contains five bedrooms, all on the second floor. The master suite has a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, two additional closets, a private balcony/deck, and a full bath with a double vanity. Three more bedrooms each have multiple closets and share the full bath in the hallway. One of the bedrooms has a built-in window seat with storage underneath. The bonus room above the attached two-car garage serves as the fifth bedroom. It can be an in-law or au pair suite since it has its own full bath. It can also be accessed via a private staircase off the kitchen.

In the finished basement there is a 24-by-24-foot space that would make a great game or recreation room, with room to spare for an exercise area. There is also a large storage room.

One of the benefits of this location is its proximity to local amenities. Nearby are shops, restaurants, public and private schools, the Fairfield Woods branch of the public library; and the Brooklawn Country Club and golf course is within easy walking distance.

