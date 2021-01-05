On the Market: Fairfield house retains its 1940s charm

FAIRFIELD — “New Year, new opportunity with this Stratfield stunner,” the listing agent says of the stucco and masonry colonial house at 139 Northwood Road, Fairfield.
What better way to start off the New Year than with a new home? And this one sits on a 0.64-acre level property; an oversized parcel in the Stratfield neighborhood. The size of the lot is not the only thing that sets this property apart. This house was built in 1941, and while it has received updates it still retains some of its original charm from that era.