On the Market / Fairfield house sits on quiet cul-de-sac a walk from the University

































Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 1 of 9 The taupe-colored, updated colonial house at 86 Shadowood Road is on a cul-de-sac in a University neighborhood walking distance to Riverfield Elementary School and Fairfield University. The taupe-colored, updated colonial house at 86 Shadowood Road is on a cul-de-sac in a University neighborhood walking distance to Riverfield Elementary School and Fairfield University. Image 2 of 9 The formal living room has a fireplace and a large multi-paned window. The formal living room has a fireplace and a large multi-paned window. Image 3 of 9 The dining room is open to the kitchen and has a door to the wood deck and yard. The dining room is open to the kitchen and has a door to the wood deck and yard. Image 4 of 9 The dining room is ideal for formal and casual dining. The dining room is ideal for formal and casual dining. Image 5 of 9 The kitchen features a center island, granite counters, a breakfast bar for three stools, and stainless appliances. The kitchen features a center island, granite counters, a breakfast bar for three stools, and stainless appliances. Image 6 of 9 The family room could be converted into an office or the fifth bedroom as a guest or au pair room. The family room could be converted into an office or the fifth bedroom as a guest or au pair room. Image 7 of 9 The master bedroom suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and a thoughtfully designed private bath with an extra-large shower and a water closet. The master bedroom suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and a thoughtfully designed private bath with an extra-large shower and a water closet. Image 8 of 9 The house sits on a 0.22-acre fenced parcel located on a cul-de-sac. The house sits on a 0.22-acre fenced parcel located on a cul-de-sac. Image 9 of 9 There is a large wood deck in the rear of the house, which can be accessed from the dining room and the family room. There is a large wood deck in the rear of the house, which can be accessed from the dining room and the family room. On the Market / Fairfield house sits on quiet cul-de-sac a walk from the University 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The streetscape of the side-by-side, V-shaped cul-de-sacs off Limerick Road in the University neighborhood looks different, no doubt, than it did in 1963. That’s when the taupe-colored, updated colonial house at 86 Shadowood Road was built.

What has not changed in the intervening decades is the close knit feel of the friendly community of neighbors, and the joy with which the many children who live there play throughout the cul-de-sacs. It’s the kind of place where those children can safely play basketball in the cul-de-sacs, go trick or treating and riding their bicycles. Neighbors host block parties. It’s also a location that allows them to walk on sidewalks to Riverfield Elementary School; and if they choose to attend college close to home they could easily walk to Fairfield University. This house is near the Round Hill Road entrance to the campus.

Also nearby are several municipally owned recreational areas including Flower House Drive Open Space, Springer Glen Open Space, Mill River Open Space, Perry’s Mill Ponds, Birchbrook Park, and Riverside Park. Local residents can hike and fish in the 81-acre Perry’s Mill Ponds and 38-acre Springer Glen Open Space. A short commute away by car or bike are town amenities including the train station, shops, and restaurants; all less than two miles away.

This house has plenty of its own attractions, among them its covered front porch, newly finished hardwood floors, level backyard, its recently repainted interior walls in Benjamin Moore Abalone Grey, its private setting, and 3,588 square feet of possibilities. Among those possibilities is the family room on the main living level, which could be converted into an office or the home’s fifth bedroom for use as a guest or an au pair room with its own private entrance. The half bath in this part of the house could be converted to a full bath for that purpose. The same goes for the sizable full finished basement, which can accommodate many activities. It could be a media room, play room or game room.

There is flexibility on the second floor as well. In the master bedroom suite, which is housed in an addition, there is a sitting room. It could be used as a nursery, office or home gym.

Real Estate Listings

Although this is a neighborhood where houses are closer together and lots are smaller than in other parts of town this 0.22-acre parcel enjoys quite a bit of privacy. It has a natural “barrier” of greenery and a white picket fence. The property also has a nice mix of new and mature plantings.

The approach to the house is via a short slate path lined in Belgium block from the street to the stairs that lead to the covered front porch. Inside, there is an open floor plan. The formal living room has a fireplace. The kitchen is open to the dining room, which is ideal for formal and casual dining. It has a door to the sizable wood deck and backyard. The brightly lit kitchen features a center island, granite counters, a peninsular counter that serves as a breakfast bar for three stools, a double sink, and stainless appliances.

On the second floor the spacious master suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a thoughtfully designed private bath with an extra-large shower and a water closet. The original three bedrooms are quite large and all three have hardwood flooring under their wall-to-wall carpeting.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 86 Shadowood Road PRICE: $850,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.22-acre parcel located on a cul-de-sac, walking distance to Fairfield University and Riverfield Elementary School, proximity to downtown Fairfield and the train station, covered front porch, deck, professionally landscaped, cable - available, open floor plan, 40-gallon water heater tank, shed, attached two-car garage, attic, full finished basement, mudroom, central air conditioning, zoned natural gas heat, four or five bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Riverfield Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $497,700 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $13,119

There will be an Open House on Sunday (Aug. 5), 1-3 pm.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Christine Magliocco of The Vanderblue Team/Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-521-8002 or cmagliocco@higginsgroup.com.