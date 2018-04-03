On the Market / Fairfield house sits two blocks from Penfield Beach









































FAIRFIELD — Spring has only just arrived but people in the beach area of Fairfield are anxiously awaiting the summer solstice on June 21, marking the first official day of the summer season.

That’s when this neighborhood really comes alive and most residents are spending as much time outside as possible. The residents of the cedar shingle and stone colonial house at 472 Rowland Road are poised to take advantage of their location just about two blocks from Penfield Beach on Long Island Sound. They can spend time at the local beach or hang out in the backyard of their 0.17 of an acre level property. The yard features a large bluestone patio and fieldstone sitting wall topped with slate. In other words, the next owner is not just purchasing a home; they are buying into the lifestyle enjoyed by those in a water community.

This FEMA-compliant, Energy Star-rated house was built in 2011 by the Fairfield-based Beachside Estates, LLC. It show like new and features 3,000 square feet of living space, designer lighting, nine-foot ceilings, open floor plan, recently refurbished and bleached hardwood floors, extensive moldings, and all of the closets are outfitted with custom closet systems.

A row of rounded shrubs border the driveway, which is lined in Belgium block, and the path to the covered front entrance. Inside, the entrance hall provides access to the front room, the formal living room and the gourmet kitchen. The front room can serve as an office or media room. From that room step into the formal living room where there is a fireplace flanked by built-in window seats. The living room is open to the dining room and kitchen.

In the kitchen there is a center island with a beverage refrigerator. It and the perimeter counters are topped in granite. The backsplash comprises white ceramic subway tiles and there is a decorative arrangement of white and silver tiles over the six-burner Viking Professional range. There is also a large Viking Professional French door refrigerator. The first floor powder room has an accent wall of glass tiles.

On the second floor there are three of the home’s four bedrooms and the laundry room. The master suite has a marble fireplace, a large walk-in closet and a luxurious bath featuring an air jetted tub, double vanity, and seamless glass shower. The other two bedrooms on this level share a Jack-and-Jill-style bath. The fourth bedroom is on the third floor as is a full bath and a bonus room, which could be used as a play or game room.

In the backyard the patio is surrounded by mature professional landscaping. The walk-up loft space above the new detached over-sized two-car garage has a hardwood floor and it is semi-finished. This space could has the potential to be used as an office.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Stacey Kane DiDio of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-913-9253 or stacey.didio@cbmoves.com.