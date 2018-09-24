On the Market / Fairfield’s Vista Marisma is a hidden gem in the secluded Pine Creek neighborhood

The Cape Cod-style house at 599 Old Dam Road is named Vista Marisma for its attractive views of the marshes in the Pine Creek neighborhood.

In the spacious family room there is a limestone gas-fueled fireplace, a wet bar, two window seats, and built-in shelving.

In the spacious family room there is a limestone gas-fueled fireplace, a wet bar, two window seats, and built-in shelving.

A set of French doors accesses the sizable deck from the dining room.

The kitchen has a small center island topped in walnut wood, limestone counters, a breakfast bar for two, and high-end appliances including a Wolf range.

The generously sized master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and bath with a radiant heated floor.

A cozy office features a built-in desk and two walls of built-in shelves and cabinetry.

One section of the sizable wrap-around deck/balcony has a retractable awning.

This 2,900-square-foot house is located on a 0.74-acre level property right in the U-shaped curve of Old Dam Road within walking distance of Round Beach and several municipal recreational facilities.

This property enjoys a large level backyard.

















FAIRFIELD — The Spanish words ‘vista marisma’ translate in English to marsh view, according to the website for Oxford Dictionaries, which further mentions that the term “applied to a specific region in Andalucia, apparently a Mozarabic form from post-classical Latin maritima coastal region.”

That would make Vista Marisma a fitting name for the Cape Cod-style house at 599 Old Dam Road. The 10-room house sits in a secluded section of the Pine Creek neighborhood very close to Fairfield’s coastline and it enjoys attractive marsh views, which is why the owners gave it such a moniker. They especially enjoy taking peaceful walks around the marsh and taking advantage of all the local amenities.

According to the listing agent, this one-of-a-kind property offers a rare combination of a large yard, privacy, and proximity to the beach, as well as local ballfields and other recreational venues, and the center of town. This “hidden gem” within walking distance and an easy bike ride to Round Beach, Pine Creek Avenue Playground, Sullivan and Kiwanis ballfields, Fairfield tennis courts, the Fairfield Fishing Academy, the Carl Dickman and Pine Creek Par 3 golf courses, and Old Dam Road Marsh Open Space. The open space has 37 acres and is dedicated to salt marsh restoration and wildlife conservation. Hiking is allowed there.

This 2,900-square-foot house is located on a 0.74-acre level property right in the U-shaped curve of Old Dam Road, which gives this property a wealth of privacy because there are no houses to its right and left, and across the street there is municipally owned protected open space on which nothing can be built. The current owners said the trail in front of the house is “a wonderful place to walk or run, to chat with neighbors, and to enjoy the salt marsh.” They also love living on a dead-end street “because the kids can bike and play safely.”

Nature lovers will especially love being surrounded by the marshes and all the wildlife that comes with them. The current owners often have sightings of deer, foxes, herons, egrets, and ospreys. Ospreys, which generally mate for life, also generally return to the same nests each year. The osprey pair in this neighborhood has its nest on the local football field and the owners say “Each year, we watch them teach their babies how to fly.”

It’s the “best of both worlds,” the owners say. While they enjoy much privacy they are also close to their neighbors and to local conveniences only minutes away.

The gray house with white trim was built in 1986 and enjoyed subsequent updating, making it ideally suited for living and entertaining. It sits behind a white picket fence and has a tall flagpole on its front lawn. The paved driveway lined in Belgium block leads to the two-car attached, under house garage. The property is adorned in colorful perennial flowers and shrubbery including hydrangeas and rudbeckias - also known as Black-eyed Susans.

Climb the steps to a small open porch at the front entrance of this 10-room house, where the front door is framed by sidelights and a transom. The two-story foyer has a custom chandelier. This lower level contains a 500-square-foot bonus room, a versatile space for an exercise or media room. It is not included in the original square footage of the house.

Climb the stairs to the main living level where the open concept floor plan connects the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and office. There is amazing light and views from each room. Plus the open concept makes for great entertaining, according to the listing agent. The living room features a wall of built-ins and a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone gas fireplace. A pocket door separates it from the hallway, which has a barrel ceiling.

In the spacious family room there is a limestone gas-fueled fireplace, a wet bar, two window seats, and built-in shelving. French doors separate it from a cozy office, which features a built-in desk and two walls of built-in shelves and cabinetry. On the opposite wall French doors open to the sizable deck/balcony, which has a retractable awning. Another set of French doors accesses the deck from the dining room. The kitchen has a small center island topped in walnut wood, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, limestone counters, a breakfast bar for two, and high-end appliances including a Wolf range.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 599 Old Dam Road PRICE: $1,125,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: water community; walking distance to the beach, tennis courts, golf and ballfields; 0.74-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, wet bar, patio, deck, garden, professional landscaping, irrigation system, two fireplaces, newer mechanicals, new roof in 2005, attached garage, finished basement, pull-down attic stairs, natural gas heat, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths (all renovated) SCHOOLS: Mill Hill Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $490,630 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $12,933

The level above the main living space contains four bedrooms. The generously sized master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and bath with a radiant heated floor, jetted tub, shower, and double vanity. All the bedrooms have closet systems and hardwood floors under their wall-to-wall carpeting.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Ellen Fusco of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-257-7106 or efusco@wpsir.com.