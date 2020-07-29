On the Market: Follow the road to this yellow brick house in Easton

The yellow brick colonial house at 6 Ridgeway Road in Easton has a distinguished mansard wood shingle roof. The yellow brick colonial house at 6 Ridgeway Road in Easton has a distinguished mansard wood shingle roof. Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close On the Market: Follow the road to this yellow brick house in Easton 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Dorothy Gale followed the yellow brick road to the Emerald City and eventually back to her Kansas farmhouse where, in the emotional conclusion of “The Wizard of Oz,” she told Auntie Em: “There’s no place like home.”

For the next owner of the yellow brick colonial house with the distinguished mansard wood shingle roof at 6 Ridgeway Road in Lower Easton, there will be no place like this home. And as Dorothy said, if she ever goes searching for her heart’s desire again she won’t look any further than her own backyard. This backyard of almost one level acre provides plenty that the heart will desire — room for entertaining, playing sports and lawn games, and creating flower and vegetable gardens.

Should the next owners not have a green thumb there are local farms close by, the most immediately accessible being Sherwood Farm and Silverman’s Farm to purchase locally grown, fresh-picked produce. Between the two is the Easton Village Store. Also nearby is Morehouse Egg Farm in neighboring Fairfield.

Recreational opportunities are provided not only by the backyard, and the finished lower level where there is a game room. Nearby is the the Easton Community Center, Easton Dog Park, Upper Vets Field, preserved open spaces with hiking trails in Easton and Fairfield, and H. Smith Richardson Golf Course in Fairfield.

The 10-room house was built in 1984 on a corner lot of Ridgeway Road, an attractive tree-lined cul-de-sac, with one side of the property bordering Sport Hill Road (Route 59). Its location places this house only a few miles and minutes from the Merritt Parkway as well as shopping and dining in one direction, and the center of town in the other. Quarried stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to the paved driveway, which provides ample parking in addition to the attached two-car garage.

This well-maintained home features 3,697 square feet of living space, an attractive and practical blend of formal and informal spaces, hardwood floors throughout, and a classic floor plan which provides plenty of room for entertaining and for everyday living. The front door opens into the center hall foyer, which features two closets and a powder room. From the foyer, French doors open into the good-sized formal living room. The spacious family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

The formal dining room has a wall of built-ins for storage and display of china. It also has French doors into a large sun room. The kitchen is sandwiched between the dining room and the casual breakfast area, the latter of which has sliding doors to the large raised deck and backyard. The sun room has sliding doors to the same deck as well as a ceiling fan and two walls of nearly floor-to-ceiling casement windows. In the kitchen there is a small center island, granite counters, quite a few cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

Four bedrooms are found on the second floor. The master suite has a private bath. The other three bedrooms share a hall bath, which has a long marble vanity with two sinks.

The finished lower level provides generous space for a home office, a work out studio, game or play room, and many other flexible options.

Real Estate Listings

“Truly a wonderful place to call home,” they listing agent says.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kelly Higgins of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@cbmoves.com.