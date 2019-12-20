On the Market: Garrison Colonial in Fairfield offers convenient location, untapped potential

The blue Garrison colonial house at 886 Mill Plain Road in the University neighborhood features six rooms and 1,416 square feet of living space. The blue Garrison colonial house at 886 Mill Plain Road in the University neighborhood features six rooms and 1,416 square feet of living space. Photo: Picasa Photo: Picasa Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close On the Market: Garrison Colonial in Fairfield offers convenient location, untapped potential 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Drive down any street in Fairfield County and every conceivable style of house dots the curbside view. There are contemporaries, ranches, most of them are colonials from the classic colonial to the Dutch colonial to the Georgian colonial.

Fewer and farther between are the Garrison colonials, a rectangular house with two stories and an overhang, usually in the front, from the second story, which home improvement expert and former This Old House host Bob Vila calls its “distinguishing characteristic.”

The blue Garrison colonial house at 886 Mill Plain Road in the University neighborhood features just such a distinguishing characteristic. According to Vila’s website, “Beginning in the 1920s, the garrison house was a type of architecture found in many towns.” This house does not date back nearly that far. It was built in 1973 and has been updated since, although the listing agent invites its next owners to “Come bring your own personal touches to this special property and transform it into the home of your dreams.”

It has six rooms and 1,416 square feet of living space, and that’s without the inclusion of the untapped potential found in the additional square footage of the full unfinished basement. “Finish this fantastic space to create an amazing playroom, recreation space, or home office,” said the agents, adding that the sellers are “offering a $5,000 credit towards renovations.”

The house is set in a convenient location only minutes from the public elementary, middle and high schools, downtown Fairfield, and it’s just one mile from the Metro North train station. In fact, this house is actually within walking distance of many other local amenities including shops and restaurants on Post Road (Route 1), the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, and several parks including Sturges Ponds Open Space and Mill Hollow Park.

Pull into the newly paved driveway of this quarter of an acre level property, which leads into the backyard where there is a detached two-car garage. The front façade features off-white shutters and the front door is flanked by sidelights. In the house, the first floor features a floor plan suitable for entertaining and everyday living. There is a circular flow from one room to the next. In the front-to-back living room there is a brick fireplace with a decorative wood mantel. Also on the first floor is the formal dining room and the eat-in kitchen, which has stainless appliances, a long counter for food preparation and ample cabinets.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, a smaller second closet, and a private half bath and in the hallway there is a shared bath with a relaxing soaking tub/combination shower. All three bathrooms in this house feature grab bars for handicap accessibility.

The laundry is on the lower level.

Real Estate Listings

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Michael Wright of Re/Max Right Choice at 203-258-8363 or michaelwright@remax.net.