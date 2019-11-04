On the Market: Garrison colonial in Fairfield offers best of the 1960s and today

Off the kitchen there is a den or reading room. Off the kitchen there is a den or reading room. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Garrison colonial in Fairfield offers best of the 1960s and today 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Music under the stars and great entertainment is the appeal of Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Mass.

In the Greenfield Hill neighborhood of Fairfield there is a two-acre property at 157 Tanglewood Lane that enjoys its own living, recreation and entertainment under the stars and the sun. Its nine-room Garrison colonial house was built in 1964. It has “great bones,” and the listing agent calls it “simply the best of the 1960s and today.”

Recent improvements were made; among the projects were new exterior painting, some interior painting including the lower level, a new split rail fence, the new bluestone patio in the backyard, and the new front walk-way. The clay tennis court needs work and the next owners have an opportunity to renovate it in such a way that residents can play tennis or other sports. Many people today are resurfacing their tennis courts, particularly those that need work, to create a general sports court. From the house there is a water line that goes up to the court, the agent said.

The white house with black shutters sits on a private cul-de-sac close to the Merritt Parkway yet far from the traffic noise, according to the agent. It is also close to local amenities including the landmark Hotel Hi-Ho and Barcelona restaurant and wine bar, the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary.

A long, paved driveway passes a fieldstone wall and split rail fence in front of the house as it continues to the parking area and attached two-car garage topped with a cupola. Climb the stairs with the wrought iron railings to the aqua blue front door that opens to reveal 2,884 square feet of living space, a classic floor plan and attractive views of the property from every window.

The formal living room features a red brick fireplace and a wide entryway into the formal dining room, which has chair railing. In the spacious family room there is a wall of antiqued red brick housing the fireplace with a raised hearth. This room also features a refurbished hardwood floor, a large picture window and two sets of built-in cabinetry - one for the television and other media equipment and the other has a wet bar and wine storage.

Although the eat-in kitchen could use some modernization, it is perfectly functional and efficient as it is. The kitchen has ample counter space and cabinets, a new microwave, and a good-sized breakfast nook with a ceiling fan by a large multi-paned window that looks into the backyard where the patio has a stone sitting wall. Off the kitchen is a cozy den that would make a great reading room, music room, sewing or craft room, or an office, computer room or homework space; flexibility being the key word.

On the second floor there is a wide landing and four bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as an office so this house really does offer flexibility to accommodate the needs of the residents. All four of the bedrooms have a ceiling fan. The master suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, and private bath.

Real Estate Listings

The spacious partially finished lower level has enough room for a game or recreation room and a playroom as well.

“It’s a great house for another family to love,” the agent said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Alison Sternberg of Halstead Real Estate at 203-414- 8693 or asternberg@halstead.com.